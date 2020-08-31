Yankees Trade Rumors: Lance Lynn Talks Held Ahead of 2020 Deadline

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Lance Lynn is one of the big names on the trade block ahead of Monday's 4 p.m. ET MLB trade deadline, and contenders are lurking.

According to Jon Morosi of the MLB Network, the New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves have made inquiries into Lynn:

All indications heading into the deadline are that Lynn will likely be on the move:

Lynn, 33, is having an excellent season, going 4-1 for the Texas Rangers with a 1.93 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 56 strikeouts in 51.1 innings (eight starts). With Mike Clevinger dealt to the San Diego Padres earlier on Monday, Lynn is arguably the top starting pitcher on the market.

And the 12-21 Rangers have every reason to sell, currently trailing the Oakland Athletics (by 9.5 games) and the Houston Astros (by seven games) for the AL West postseason berths and the Minnesota Twins (by seven games) and Toronto Blue Jays (6.5 games) for the available Wild Card berths. Barring a miraculous turnaround, the Rangers aren't making the postseason.

Lynn would be an excellent addition to a Yankees rotation that includes Gerrit Cole, James Paxton (currently on the injured list) and Masahiro Tanaka. With J.A. Happ and Jordan Montgomery struggling, however, the 19-13 Yankees need another reliable, veteran arm in the middle of their rotation.

Currently the Yankees are in second place in the AL East, trailing the Tampa Bay Rays by 3.5 games. The Blue Jays are just one game behind them, however, leaving their postseason positioning in something of a precarious place at this juncture.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Given the massive amounts of talent on the roster, it's World Series or bust for the Bronx Bombers. Lynn would be a logical addition to aid that cause.