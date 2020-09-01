MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand After 2020 Trade Deadline

4 of 10

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

15. Colorado Rockies (17-18)

The Rockies managed to stop the bleeding with a three-game sweep of the D-backs to kick off last week, snapping a seven-game losing streak that was part of an ugly 2-12 stretch. Mychal Givens was acquired from the Orioles in an effort to improve a bullpen that ranks 28th in the majors with a 6.01 ERA. The 30-year-old has a 1.38 ERA and 13.2 K/9 in 12 appearances and is controllable through the 2021 season. Outfielder Kevin Pillar was also acquired from the Boston Red Sox to help replace David Dahl, who is on the injured list with an ankle injury.

14. Cincinnati Reds (15-20)

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported on Friday the Reds were "planning to go for it" in 2020, which meant NL Cy Young candidate and upcoming free agent Trevor Bauer would be staying put. That was indeed the case, and they instead went on the offensive by acquiring D-backs closer Archie Bradley and Angels outfielder Brian Goodwin to help with the stretch run. if they can just sneak into the postseason, a rotation led by Bauer and Sonny Gray has a chance to do some serious damage.

13. St. Louis Cardinals (13-13)

The Cardinals keep chewing through games in an effort to make up for their COVID-19 layoff, and after a 3-5 showing last week, it's still hard to get a feel for whether they're a legitimate contender. The pitching has been solid with a 3.59 ERA that ranks second in the NL, but they are scoring under 4.0 runs per game, and a taxing schedule could eventually take a toll on the staff. For now, they continue to hang around the middle of the pack.

12. Chicago Cubs (20-14)

The Cubs found the bullpen help they were seeing by acquiring Andrew Chafin (from Arizona) and Josh Osich (from Boston) in a pair of under-the-radar moves. They also acquired outfielder Cameron Maybin from the Tigers. But does that really move the needle? The North Siders sit atop the NL Central almost by default as the only team in the division with a winning record, and they are 7-11 with a minus-seven run differential since starting the year 13-3. Pessimism aside, Yu Darvish might be the best pitcher in the National League right now.

11. Toronto Blue Jays (18-15)

The Blue Jays are ready to make some noise. Taijuan Walker and Robbie Ray were acquired to bolster the pitching staff, slugger Dan Vogelbach was added after he was designated for assignment by the Mariners, and speedy infielder Jonathan Villar was acquired in a trade with the Marlins to help bridge the gap to Bo Bichette's eventual return to the lineup. With a 12-3 record in their last 15 games, momentum is on their side.