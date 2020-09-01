MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand After 2020 Trade Deadline

MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand After 2020 Trade DeadlineSeptember 1, 2020
This week's MLB power rankings were pushed to Tuesday morning so we could take into account all the wheelings and dealings of a busy trade deadline.
The San Diego Padres were far and away the most aggressive buyer, adding Mike Clevinger to the starting rotation along with a number of other complementary moves. That said, they were by no means the only team to fortify its roster for the stretch run.
As the season progresses, teams will continue to rise and fall in our weekly power rankings relative to their placement the previous week and based on their recent production. In other words, if a team keeps winning, it will keep climbing. If it keeps losing, the slide will continue.
Ahead, you'll find a quick breakdown of each of the 30 teams, along with our highlight of the week, the top individual performers of the week and a look at the leaders for MVP, Cy Young and Rookie of the Year, which will be updated weekly.
Let's get started.
Nos. 30-26
30. Pittsburgh Pirates (10-22)
The Pirates are 6-5 in their last 11 games, but that has done little to erase a brutal 4-17 start to the season, and their minus-44 run differential remains the worst in the National League. Outfielder Jarrod Dyson was flipped to the Chicago White Sox for international bonus money, but aside from that, it was a quiet deadline.
29. Los Angeles Angels (12-24)
The 1-8 stretch the Angels endured in August is tough to overcome in a 60-game season, and they now rank last among AL teams. Upcoming free agents Tommy La Stella and Jason Castro were wisely flipped for prospects, and Brian Goodwin was also traded to the Cincinnati Reds after being relegated to part-time duty following the Jo Adell promotion. However, the front office opted to hold onto Dylan Bundy, who is controllable through next season, and he'll now be the ace of the staff in 2021.
28. Seattle Mariners (15-22)
It's never going to be a dull trade deadline with general manager Jerry Dipoto steering the ship. The front office opted to sell high on 30-year-old catcher Austin Nola, who is hitting .306/.373/.531 with five home runs and 19 RBI in his first full season in the majors. He was traded to the San Diego Padres along with relievers Austin Adams and Dan Altavilla in exchange for a package of four players that includes top-100 prospect Taylor Trammell and flamethrower Andres Munoz. Starter Taijuan Walker was also flipped after signing a one-year deal during the offseason. And the rebuild continues.
27. Boston Red Sox (12-23)
The Red Sox are 6-5 in their last 11, including a series win over the Washington Nationals this past weekend, but they remain buried in the AL East cellar. Flipping first baseman Mitch Moreland to the San Diego Padres for prospects Hudson Potts and Jeisson Rosario was a nice move, and it opens the door for Bobby Dalbec to see regular playing time over the final month. They also moved free-agent-to-be Kevin Pillar for a player to be named and some international bonus money.
26. Kansas City Royals (14-21)
Props to the Royals for turning scrapheap-signing Trevor Rosenthal into 24-year-old outfielder Edward Olivares and a player to be named in a trade with the Padres. Meanwhile, guys like Brady Singer and Kris Bubic are quietly taking their lumps this year, and that experience could pay significant dividends when they're ready to make a push toward contention again.
Nos. 25-21
25. Arizona Diamondbacks (14-21)
The D-backs were a popular dark-horse pick to contend this year after a strong finish to the 2019 season, but a disastrous 1-10 record in their last 11 games has torpedoed their playoff chances. That led to a busy trade-deadline day that saw them trade Archie Bradley (to the Cincinnati Reds), Robbie Ray (to the Toronto Blue Jays) and Starling Marte (to the Miami Marlins). While they acquired 2019 standout Caleb Smith in return for Marte, a $12.5 million club option for 2021 was apparently a motivating factor in moving him. Are they rebuilding? Retooling? Trimming payroll? It's hard to tell.
24. Washington Nationals (12-20)
Jayson Stark of The Athletic reported Monday morning the Nationals were "looking to buy" at the deadline. That would have been a bold approach for a team with the second-worst record in the National League that has already lost starter Stephen Strasburg for the season. In the end, they opted to stand pat, and it will be interesting to see how they approach the offseason with so much invested in the current core.
23. Texas Rangers (12-21)
Series losses to the Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Dodgers last week solidified the Rangers' status as sellers. Mike Minor was shipped to the Athletics for pennies on the dollar of what they could have had for him a year ago, while Robinson Chirinos and Todd Frazier were sent to the New York Mets. Rumors also swirled around Lance Lynn and Joey Gallo, though both players ultimately stayed put. It would seem another offseason of retooling awaits rather than a full-blown rebuild.
22. Baltimore Orioles (15-19)
The bubble appears to have burst for the Orioles. After an unlikely 12-8 start to the year, they've gone just 3-11 in their last 14 games, including an 0-5 showing against the Tampa Bay Rays and Blue Jays last week. Reliever Mychal Givens was finally traded, bringing back a pair of quality prospects from the Colorado Rockies in shortstop Terrin Vavra and first baseman Tyler Nevin. They also managed to flip starter Tommy Milone and reliever Miguel Castro. All in all, it was a solid deadline for a rebuilding team short on moveable assets.
21. New York Mets (15-20)
Despite a 3-5 week that included a series loss to the Miami Marlins, the Mets still approached the deadline as buyers. Veterans Robinson Chirinos and Todd Frazier were acquired from the Rangers, while hard-throwing reliever Miguel Castro was picked up in a deal with the Orioles. None of those trades cost any top-tier prospect talent, but the team is once again mortgaging farm-system assets for what could amount to a run at a .500 record.
Nos. 20-16
20. Detroit Tigers (16-16)
After finishing with MLB's worst record in 2019, the Tigers are playing solid baseball. They took two of three from the Chicago Cubs and swept the Minnesota Twins over the weekend to climb back to .500 on the year. They are in the playoff picture despite a minus-21 run differential and a starting rotation that ranks 29th in the majors with a 6.78 ERA. Aside from flipping veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin to the Cubs, it was a quiet trade deadline in Detroit.
19. Milwaukee Brewers (16-18)
Despite a shaky starting rotation (4.93 ERA, 21st in MLB), an anemic offense (.677 OPS, 27th in MLB) and an ugly minus-28 run differential, the Brewers are still in the playoff hunt. They split a four-game series with the Cincinnati Reds and took two of three from the Pittsburgh Pirates over the weekend to essentially tread water in the standings. Otherwise, they might have considered selling off a few pieces at the deadline. Can they go on another late run?
18. San Francisco Giants (17-19)
The Giants rattled off a seven-game winning streak before losing both games of a doubleheader against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday. With that, they have clawed back into the wild-card picture, and Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported on Saturday that they were no longer being viewed as potential sellers. Unlike last summer when they made the ill-advised decision to hold onto Madison Bumgarner and Will Smith, there's no harm in holding this time around.
17. Philadelphia Phillies (15-15)
Earlier this month, the Phillies added Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree to what was, at the time, baseball's worst bullpen, and they continued to focus on the relief corps with the addition of David Phelps in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday. A recent five-game losing streak followed immediately by a five-game winning streak was the perfect embodiment of this team's combination of potential and inconsistency. There's still a very real chance it sneaks into a wild-card spot.
16. Miami Marlins (15-15)
The Marlins did an interesting mix of buying and selling at the deadline. Starling Marte was added to the outfield mix, and his 2021 club option makes him more than a rental. Left-hander Caleb Smith was sent the other way in that trade, while speedster Jonathan Villar was also traded to the Toronto Blue Jays in a separate deal. With a 3-4 showing last week, they continue to hover around the .500 mark, in striking distance of their first playoff appearance since 2003.
Nos. 15-11
15. Colorado Rockies (17-18)
The Rockies managed to stop the bleeding with a three-game sweep of the D-backs to kick off last week, snapping a seven-game losing streak that was part of an ugly 2-12 stretch. Mychal Givens was acquired from the Orioles in an effort to improve a bullpen that ranks 28th in the majors with a 6.01 ERA. The 30-year-old has a 1.38 ERA and 13.2 K/9 in 12 appearances and is controllable through the 2021 season. Outfielder Kevin Pillar was also acquired from the Boston Red Sox to help replace David Dahl, who is on the injured list with an ankle injury.
14. Cincinnati Reds (15-20)
Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported on Friday the Reds were "planning to go for it" in 2020, which meant NL Cy Young candidate and upcoming free agent Trevor Bauer would be staying put. That was indeed the case, and they instead went on the offensive by acquiring D-backs closer Archie Bradley and Angels outfielder Brian Goodwin to help with the stretch run. if they can just sneak into the postseason, a rotation led by Bauer and Sonny Gray has a chance to do some serious damage.
13. St. Louis Cardinals (13-13)
The Cardinals keep chewing through games in an effort to make up for their COVID-19 layoff, and after a 3-5 showing last week, it's still hard to get a feel for whether they're a legitimate contender. The pitching has been solid with a 3.59 ERA that ranks second in the NL, but they are scoring under 4.0 runs per game, and a taxing schedule could eventually take a toll on the staff. For now, they continue to hang around the middle of the pack.
12. Chicago Cubs (20-14)
The Cubs found the bullpen help they were seeing by acquiring Andrew Chafin (from Arizona) and Josh Osich (from Boston) in a pair of under-the-radar moves. They also acquired outfielder Cameron Maybin from the Tigers. But does that really move the needle? The North Siders sit atop the NL Central almost by default as the only team in the division with a winning record, and they are 7-11 with a minus-seven run differential since starting the year 13-3. Pessimism aside, Yu Darvish might be the best pitcher in the National League right now.
11. Toronto Blue Jays (18-15)
The Blue Jays are ready to make some noise. Taijuan Walker and Robbie Ray were acquired to bolster the pitching staff, slugger Dan Vogelbach was added after he was designated for assignment by the Mariners, and speedy infielder Jonathan Villar was acquired in a trade with the Marlins to help bridge the gap to Bo Bichette's eventual return to the lineup. With a 12-3 record in their last 15 games, momentum is on their side.
Nos. 10-6
10. Minnesota Twins (20-16)
The Twins wrapped up their latest road trip with a five-game losing streak, and they are now 8-12 away from Target Field, compared to 12-4 with a plus-20 run differential in their home ballpark. Is the current roster good enough to finish ahead of the Cleveland Indians and Chicago White Sox in the AL Central? It will have to be after Minnesota sat on its hands at the trade deadline. The return of Michael Pineda serves as an in-house addition.
9. New York Yankees (19-14)
Despite their best efforts, Yankees fans were unable to will the front office into trading a package of Miguel Andujar and Clint Frazier for a top-of-the-rotation starting pitcher. In fact, the deadline came and went without a move of any sort to help the perpetually banged-up roster. Among other things, that means J.A. Happ and Jordan Montgomery could both be starting playoff games come October.
8. Cleveland Indians (21-14)
The return package in the Mike Clevinger blockbuster could have a profound long-term impact on the Cleveland roster, but the Indians are undoubtedly a worse team in the short term after trading away one of the best pitchers in baseball. Josh Naylor and Cal Quantrill are both prime candidates to benefit from a change of scenery, and left-handed pitching prospect Joey Cantillo is one to watch. Detractors will call this quantity over quality since none of San Diego's marquee prospects were included, but the Indians could easily walk away as winners in the long run. And they still look like a playoff team in 2020.
7. Houston Astros (19-14)
With a 12-4 record and a plus-21 run differential in their last 16 games, the Astros have hit their stride. The starting rotation has held its own with a 4.14 ERA despite being without Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander. The offense has also continued to produce despite the absence of Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez. Love them or hate them, they still have a deep and talented roster.
6. Atlanta Braves (20-14)
The deadline came and went without the Braves trading for a top-of-the-rotation starter, and the fan base collectively burst into flames on Twitter. They are currently the only team in the NL East with a winning record, and their plus-26 run differential is third-best in the National League, so things aren't quite as dire as they might seem. Then again, a starting rotation of Robbie Erlin, Josh Tomlin, trade pickup Tommy Milone and rookie Ian Anderson is precarious at best behind budding ace Max Fried.
Nos. 5-1
5. Chicago White Sox (22-13)
The White Sox have a 12-2 record in their last 14 games with a staggering plus-53 run differential during that stretch. They are not just beating teams right now; they are demolishing them. Another starter at the deadline would have been nice, but Dane Dunning has thrown the ball extremely well in two starts, and the trio of Lucas Giolito, Dallas Keuchel and Dylan Cease looks rock-solid. This team is the real deal.
4. San Diego Padres (22-15)
Wow. The Padres added a new staff ace (Mike Clevinger), a new catching tandem (Austin Nola and Jason Castro), a left-handed power bat (Mitch Moreland), a speed-and-defense outfielder (Greg Allen), a proven late-inning reliever (Trevor Rosenthal), a reliever with nasty swing-and-miss stuff (Austin Adams) and two other quality bullpen pieces (Taylor Williams and Dan Altavilla). And they did it all without trading any of their top-tier prospects. They look ready to give the Los Angeles Dodgers a serious push in the NL West.
3. Oakland Athletics (22-12)
The Athletics upgraded at second base with the addition of Tommy La Stella, flipping Franklin Barreto to the Angels to officially close the book on the ill-fated Josh Donaldson return package. They also rolled the dice on left-hander Mike Minor, picking him up in a low-cost trade with the Rangers. The A's have had some success with veteran reclamation projects in recent years, and a return to form from Minor would be a huge addition. Either way, they have the talent to hold off a hard-charging Astros team in the AL West.
2. Tampa Bay Rays (25-11)
The Rays just keep winning. After a 5-1 performance last week, they are now 19-3 in their last 22 games, and they have not lost consecutive contests since snapping a five-game losing streak Aug. 4. Their only deadline move was to send lefty masher Jose Martinez to the Cubs for two players to be named, and that will help unclog an outfield/designated hitter logjam. Even with several key arms on the injured list, they still rank sixth in the majors with a 3.73 ERA.
1. Los Angeles Dodgers (26-10)
The Dodgers were in hot pursuit of Lance Lynn on deadline day, but the two sides were unable to come to terms on a deal, and the Dodgers ended up standing pat. With the best record in baseball and a plus-90 run differential that is more than double the next-highest total, making a move was by no means a necessity, and they remain the team to beat in 2020. A lights-out bullpen could be what sets this team apart from other Dodgers squads that have come up short in recent years.
Highlight of the Week: Lucas Giolito's No-Hitter
Lucas Giolito had the worst ERA in baseball among qualified starters during the 2018 season, getting knocked around to the tune of a 6.13 ERA in 173.1 innings.
Those struggles are now a distant memory.
The 26-year-old enjoyed a breakout season last year, going 14-9 with a 3.41 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 228 strikeouts in 176.2 innings to finish sixth in AL Cy Young voting.
After a rocky 2020 debut, he has returned to ace form for an upstart Chicago White Sox team, and he pitched the game of his life last Tuesday when he no-hit the Pittsburgh Pirates.
"You've seen how much he's worked," White Sox manager Rick Renteria told reporters. "He's one of the guys that's done so much in terms of turning themselves around. I don't have any words. I want to cry. I'm really happy for him."
Matt Kelly, Sarah Langs and Andrew Simon of MLB.com put together a great collection of facts and stats surrounding the no-hitter that's definitely worth a read.
Among the notable tidbits: "Giolito became only the seventh pitcher in the past 112 seasons to throw a no-hitter with at least 13 strikeouts and no more than one walk, joining Justin Verlander (2019), Max Scherzer (2015), Clayton Kershaw (2014), Matt Cain (2012), Randy Johnson (2004) and Sandy Koufax (1965)."
The South Siders have found their ace, and he'll be a key part of the team's long-term success.
Team of the Week
Despite the fact that we're publishing on Tuesday this week, the Team of the Week stats still reflect the seven-day window from Monday, Aug. 24 through Sunday, Aug. 30.
C Jacob Stallings, Pittsburgh Pirates
(6-for-15, 2B, 5 RBI)
1B Christian Walker, Arizona Diamondbacks
(8-for-22, 2B, 3 HR, 10 RBI, 5 R)
2B Jonathan Schoop, Detroit Tigers
(9-for-22, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 4 R)
3B Manny Machado, San Diego Padres
(14-for-26, 2B, 3B, 3 HR, 7 RBI, 8 R)
SS Trea Turner, Washington Nationals
(14-for-27, 5 2B, HR, 4 RBI 6 R)
OF Andrew McCutchen, Philadelphia Phillies
(10-for-23, 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 7 R)
OF Randal Grichuk, Toronto Blue Jays
(10-for-27, 2 2B, 3 HR, 8 RBI, 7 R)
OF Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros
(7-for-14, 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR, 9 RBI, 4 R)
DH Jesse Winker, Cincinnati Reds
(9-for-27, 2 2B, 4 HR, 7 RBI, 6 R)
SP Lucas Giolito, Chicago White Sox
(1 GS, W, 9.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 13 K)
SP Griffin Canning, Los Angeles Angels
(1 GS, ND, 8.0 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K)
SP J.A. Happ, New York Yankees
(1 GS, ND, 7.1 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K)
SP Sixto Sanchez, Miami Marlins
(1 GS, ND, 7.0 IP, 6 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 10 K)
SP Tyler Glasnow, Tampa Bay Rays
(1 GS, W, 7.0 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 13 K)
RP Ryan Pressly, Houston Astros
(3 G, 3/3 SV, 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K)
Award Rankings
AL MVP
1. Nelson Cruz, MIN
2. Jose Abreu, CWS
3. Luke Voit, NYY
NL MVP
1. Fernando Tatis Jr., SD
2. Mookie Betts, LAD
3. Jesse Winker, CIN
AL Cy Young
1. Shane Bieber, CLE
2. Lance Lynn, TEX
3. Kenta Maeda, MIN
NL Cy Young
1. Yu Darvish, CHC
2. Jacob deGrom, NYM
3. Max Fried, ATL
AL Rookie of the Year
1. Kyle Lewis, SEA
2. Luis Robert, CWS
3. James Karinchak, CLE
NL Rookie of the Year
1. Jake Cronenworth, SD
2. Dustin May, LAD
3. Tejay Antone, CIN
All stats courtesy of MLB.com and Baseball Reference unless otherwise noted.