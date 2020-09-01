Best Bets for Each NFL Division Winner

0 of 8

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Imagine standing in a Las Vegas casino and racking your brain over which NFL squads you want to bet on to win their divisions.

Bleacher Report's team of NFL writers decided to pick our best bets since the previously mentioned situation is more fantasy than reality because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gary Davenport, Brad Gagnon, Kalyn Kahler, Matt Miller and Brent Sobleski banded together to select the teams they believe are the best bets. Odds can be found at the DraftKings Sportsbook.

The exercise wasn't about picking who will win the division. The choices were based on which responsible bets have the greatest likelihood to pay out.

Don't expect favorites to have garnered many votes. And spoiler alert: The reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, aren't the best bet in the AFC West, while a longtime favorite occupies the top spot elsewhere in the conference.