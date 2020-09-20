Nick Bosa Carted Off After Suffering Knee Injury During 49ers vs. Jets

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa suffered what appeared to be a knee injury Sunday against the New York Jets and was taken off the field in a cart, per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Bosa was immediately ruled out by the 49ers, and it was not the last major blow to the defense, as Solomon Thomas was later carted off with an injury.

Bosa dealt with a muscle injury in his leg before the season started, though he appeared in all 16 games as a rookie and helped lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

He finished that campaign as a Pro Bowler and the Defensive Rookie of the Year after tallying 47 tackles, nine sacks, one interception, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

Bosa's presence helps every level of the defense; his tendency to draw double-teams opens up blitzing lanes for his fellow linemen and linebackers, while the secondary doesn't have to cover wide receivers for as long with him generating pressure up front.

It will be difficult to replicate that impact while he is sidelined, but the 49ers will likely turn toward the combination of Arik Armstead and Kentavius Street at defensive end until he is ready to return.