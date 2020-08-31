NFL Rumors: Latest on Yannick Ngakoue Trade, Logan Ryan and More

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

The NFL rumor mill hasn't stuttered to a complete stop by any means as training camps continue.

While the lack of a preseason has made the summer months strange for onlookers, plenty of intrigue remains thanks to possible moves. With a strong free-agent class headlined by names like defensive back Logan Ryan and plenty of trade and extension drama, the pedal hasn't left the floor since well before the draft.

Here's a look at the latest from the mill, including one blockbuster trade with some free agent and extension drama for good measure.

Yannick Ngakoue

Gary Landers/Associated Press

The Yannick Ngakoue saga still doesn't feel like it is close to leaving the collective mindshare of fans anytime soon.

Ngakoue's desire to leave (NSFW) the Jacksonville Jaguars was public knowledge for a long time but nothing concrete happened until Sunday, where the Jaguars reportedly agreed to trade the star pass-rusher to the Minnesota Vikings.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Vikings sent a second-round pick plus a conditional fifth-rounder that can become a third-rounder.

And while the compensation is interesting, it's the reports of Ngakoue's finances that are even more so.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Ngakoue, set to make $17.778 million on the franchise tag, actually worked with the Vikings to take less money, according to Albert Breer of the MMQB:

That's a huge pay cut for one of the game's best disruptors. Ngakoue, just 25 years old, has 37.5 sacks to his name with at least eight in every season to date. Last year alone, he added 27 pressures, 10 hurries and nine quarterback knockdowns to go his eight sacks, according to Pro Football Reference. He also earned a solid 72.0 Pro Football Focus grade.

From Jacksonville's perspective, finally giving in and doing the predictable meant settling for a second-round pick as compensation and avoiding paying up big. The Vikings, meanwhile, further contention ambitions and couldn't have done the trade without some sacrifices on Ngakoue's part given the team currently has a negative cap balance.

As has always been the case with the Ngakoue saga, more details will surely follow.

Logan Ryan

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The fact Logan Ryan has remained on the open market this long was always interesting given his talents and the need teams have for quality defensive backs in this pass-happy NFL.

As it turns out, Ryan's seeking a big payday to sign with a team, as Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reported: "The Browns haven't signed Ryan to this point likely because he's been seeking $10 million a year, the same amount he averaged with the Titans the past three seasons. If he reduces his salary demand, they might be able to strike deal."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport also reported Ryan has new representation, and he's "poised to do a deal."

Finances always seemed a likely explanation for Ryan's muted market considering he was one of the best defensive backs in free agency. He's versatile enough to play multiple corner and safety spots. Last season in Tennessee, he allowed 68 completions on 103 targets while putting up 113 total tackles with 4.5 sacks and four interceptions.

Injury concerns have a way of even livening up a soft market like the one belonging to Ryan, though. Cleveland is in an especially precarious spot right now with safety Grant Delpit out for the season and corner Greedy Williams dealing with an injury.

Granted, nothing has gone the predictable route with Ryan so far, but the Browns connection here seems to only be gaining traction.

Lavonte David

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David is quietly one of the biggest extension candidates out there.

So it goes for a quiet team (before Tom Brady) and quiet superstar like David, a 30-year-old former second-round pick from the 2012 draft with more than 1,000 tackles, 22.5 sacks, 11 interceptions and 21 forced fumbles to his name so far.

The first news David's extension front came via Rapoport:

David played in all 16 games last year for the Buccaneers, tallying 123 total tackles and allowing just 57 catches on 90 targets with no touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference. He applied 12 pressures with four hurries and six quarterback knockdowns for good measure, earning an 88.2 PFF grade.

It's clear David hasn't shown any signs of slowing down even after hitting the dreaded age of 30, and independent of going all-in on Brady's arrival, the Buccaneers were likely going to try to work something out with a franchise star.

Realistically, an eventual extension might not turn a ton of heads outside of the Tampa Bay area, but David's clearly shown he's going to once again command top-of-market money for his position.