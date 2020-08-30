Logan Ryan Rumors: Browns Have 'Expressed Interest' in Former Titans DB

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns reportedly have interest in free-agent defensive back Logan Ryan, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

Per that report: "The Browns haven't signed Ryan to this point likely because he's been seeking $10 million a year, the same amount he averaged with the Titans the past three seasons. If he reduces his salary demand, they might be able to strike deal."

Ryan is expected to find a new home shortly after switching representation, per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

The 29-year-old veteran would fill a major need for Cleveland, which lost safety Grant Delpit for the season to an Achilles injury. Ryan was mainly utilized as a corner last season by the Tennessee Titans but is versatile—as Cabot noted, he "played 21 snaps on the defensive line, 22 at free safety, 180 in the box, 243 at outside corner and 855 in the slot in 2019."

Ryan also desires to make the move to safety, per Rapoport:

That versatility is always a plus. And Ryan put up strong stats in 2019, registering 113 tackles, four interceptions, 18 passes defended, 4.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. NFL players voted him the No. 60 player in all of football last year.

Ryan and the Browns are a natural fit if the price is right. For a Browns team that underachieved in 2019 but again has postseason aspirations heading into this season, a proven veteran like Ryan would be a nice, logical addition to the defense.