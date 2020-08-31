MLB Trade Deadline 2020: Live Grades for All the Biggest Trades

MLB Trade Deadline 2020: Live Grades for All the Biggest TradesAugust 31, 2020
Now that the trade deadline for the 2020 Major League Baseball season has arrived, you might want to keep it here.
As the trades come rolling in, we're going to be responding with live grades for all the big ones. For buyers, these grades are based on how much they improved and gave up to do so. For sellers, we assessed whether enough value was recouped for the player (or players) in question.
Naturally, the newest trades will move right to the front of the line.
August 31: San Diego Padres Acquire Austin Nola (and Others)
The Deal: San Diego Padres get UTIL Austin Nola, RHP Dan Altavilla and RHP Austin Adams; Seattle Mariners get INF Ty France, OF Taylor Trammell, RHP Andres Munoz and C Luis Torrens
For the Padres: A-
He's already 30, but Nola comes with an .827 OPS and 15 home runs in 109 career games to San Diego. He's also played everywhere on the diamond except pitcher, shortstop and center field, and his club control runs through 2025.
While Nola will deepen the Padres offense, the hard-throwing Altavilla will deepen a bullpen that had already been bolstered with Trevor Rosenthal (keep reading for more on that). If he recovers from his ACL injury in time, Adams will also be a weapon out of the pen for San Diego in September and October.
For the Mariners: A
For Seattle, Trammell is the key piece in this trade. Though not without flaws, he's a good enough athlete to warrant mentions as one of baseball's top prospects. For MLB.com, he now rates as the No. 6 talent in a Mariners system that's one of the league's best.
France is a versatile infielder with an awakening bat (.885 OPS) and club control through 2025. Munoz should regain his triple-digit fastball if he makes a full recovery from Tommy John surgery. Torrens will provide depth at catcher, which Seattle certainly needed.
All told, a very good haul for a late-bloomer and two relievers.
August 30: San Diego Padres Acquire Jason Castro
The Deal: San Diego Padres get C Jason Castro; Los Angeles Angels get RHP Gerardo Reyes
For the Padres: B+
Relatively few teams have gotten good offense out of their catchers in 2020, but that was clearly no comfort to the Padres as their backstops posted a .515 OPS through Saturday's action. Even though he's only hitting .192 on the season, Castro has his OPS above .700 for the third time in four seasons.
In Reyes, the Friars gave up a 27-year-old pitcher who they had no immediate use for.
For the Angels: B+
With their contention chances having gone kaput, selling is the name of the game for the Angels at the deadline. Castro was one of the guys who had to go, as free agency was looming for him.
And while the Padres had no use for Reyes, the Angels should. With a fastball that sits in the high 90s, he has at least one weapon that could make him a shutdown late-inning reliever for years to come.
August 30: Colorado Rockies Acquire Mychal Givens
The Deal: Colorado Rockies get RHP Mychal Givens; Baltimore Orioles get INF Terrin Vavra, INF/OF Tyler Nevin and a player to be named later or cash considerations
For the Rockies: A-
As the Rockies attempt to qualify for their third postseason in four years, they surely needed to upgrade a bullpen with a 5.81 ERA. In comes Givens, who has a 1.38 ERA with 19 strikeouts through 13 innings this season. As per usual, he's been especially lethal against right-handed batters.
The Rockies had to give up two real prospects to get Givens. But considering that they're a win-now team and he's under club control through 2021, that's hardly a tragedy.
For the Orioles: A
Givens has generally been a good reliever throughout the years, but his dominance this season is out of step with the modest 4.25 ERA that he posted across 2018 and 2019. As such, the Orioles definitely sold high.
According to MLB.com, Vavra (No. 12) and Nevin (No. 22) are now two of the best prospects in Baltimore's system. As a result, said system is now arguably one of the 10 best in baseball.
August 30: Chicago Cubs Acquire Jose Martinez
The Deal: Chicago Cubs get DH/OF/1B Jose Martinez; Tampa Bay Rays get two players to be named later
For the Cubs: B
Martinez isn't what he was for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2017 and 2018, when he had an .847 OPS and 31 home runs, but the .745 OPS he's put up since 2019 qualifies as "respectable." The Cubs badly needed his right-handed bat, and they can keep him through as far as 2022.
You genuinely never know with players to be named later. But for now, Chicago isn't parting with anything it will miss.
For the Rays: C
Though they also got Randy Arozarena and a draft pick in the deal, it's not a good look for the Rays that they basically gave Martinez away mere months after sacrificing top-tier prospect Matthew Liberatore to get him from St. Louis.
Still, the Rays are pretty good with player development. Maybe they'll make something of their two PTBNLs.
August 30: Atlanta Acquires Tommy Milone
The Deal: Atlanta gets LHP Tommy Milone; Baltimore Orioles get two players to be named later
For Atlanta: B+
With very little in the way of reliability after Max Fried in its rotation, Atlanta badly needed (and arguably still needs) starting pitching. Milone, who had a 3.99 ERA before getting lit up for seven runs in his Atlanta debut on Sunday, figures to at least eat innings and thereby save the club's relievers from being overworked.
For the Orioles: B
Granted, there's nothing particularly exciting about a soft-tossing lefty being swapped for two players to be named later. But in this case, the Orioles deserve some credit for adding Milone on a minor league deal and turning him into an actual trade asset.
August 30: San Diego Padres Acquire Mitch Moreland
The Deal: San Diego Padres get 1B Mitch Moreland; Boston Red Sox get OF Jeisson Rosario and INF Hudson Potts
For the Padres: A
The Padres have one of the best offenses in baseball, but it's been relatively weak at designated hitter. That's where Moreland, who bears a 1.177 OPS and eight home runs, figures to slot in. To boot, he has a $3 million club option that could keep him in San Diego next year.
Both Rosario and Potts are legitimate prospects, but neither was among the best of San Diego's loaded system. So as win-now trades go, this is a good one.
For the Red Sox: A
Though neither Rosario nor Potts placed highly in San Diego, they now rank as Boston's No. 16 and 20 prospects on MLB.com.
That's a good haul for Moreland, and one that the Red Sox were right to pursue. Though they could have kept him through 2021, his up-and-down nature gave them a good excuse to sell high.
August 29: San Diego Padres Acquire Trevor Rosenthal
The Deal: San Diego Padres get RHP Trevor Rosenthal; Kansas City Royals get OF Edward Olivares and a player to be named later
For the Padres: A-
San Diego's bullpen was supposed to be a major strength in 2020, but it's instead been a liability with a 5.31 ERA. It's also lost closer Kirby Yates for the year. Now in comes Rosenthal, who has conquered the control problems he had in 2019 to post a 3.29 ERA with 21 strikeouts and seven walks in 13.2 innings.
The only catch here is the price that the Padres paid for just one month of Rosenthal's services. Olivares was arguably one of their 20 best prospects, and he'd already accrued some service in the majors.
For the Royals: A+
Rosenthal was very much a reclamation project when the Royals added him on a minor league deal last December. Trading him for an actual prospect several months later constitutes a major win.
Olivares is coming off an .801 OPS and 18 homers at Double-A in 2019, and his above-average speed should serve him well on the basepaths and especially in the outfield at Kauffman Stadium.
August 28: Oakland Athletics Acquire Tommy La Stella
The Deal: Oakland Athletics get INF Tommy La Stella; Los Angeles Angels get INF Franklin Barreto
For the A's: B+
The A's haven't gotten much offense out of second base this season. That's where La Stella, who has an .830 OPS and 20 homers in 109 games since the start of last year, figures to spend the bulk of his time.
Because the A's are very much a win-now team, it's not the biggest crime that they gave up Barreto for potentially only one month of La Stella's services. Even still, they may regret giving up on a player who was one of baseball's top prospects as recently as 2018.
For the Angels: A
La Stella was ticketed for free agency, so the Angels were right to move him. And in Barreto, they've gotten a 24-year-old with an .861 career OPS at the Triple-A level. Now that he's gotten a change of scenery and will presumably get more regular playing time, he may finally take off in the majors.
August 28: Chicago White Sox Acquire Jarrod Dyson
The Deal: Chicago White Sox get OF Jarrod Dyson; Pittsburgh Pirates get $243,300 in international bonus money
For the White Sox: B
The White Sox don't have many shortcomings on offense, but one of their outfielders (Eloy Jimenez) is a major liability on defense. That's where Dyson figures to come in handy, though the White Sox will also use him as a pinch runner.
Given that they're a win-now team that still has some good talent down on the farm, the White Sox could afford to part with some bonus money.
For the Pirates: B
The Pirates, on the other hand, absolutely needed that bonus money. It's clear by now that a full-on rebuild is in their near future, so anything that can help them add talent to their system is very much welcome.