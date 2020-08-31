MLB Trade Deadline 2020: Live Grades for All the Biggest Trades

1 of 9

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The Deal: San Diego Padres get UTIL Austin Nola, RHP Dan Altavilla and RHP Austin Adams; Seattle Mariners get INF Ty France, OF Taylor Trammell, RHP Andres Munoz and C Luis Torrens

For the Padres: A-

He's already 30, but Nola comes with an .827 OPS and 15 home runs in 109 career games to San Diego. He's also played everywhere on the diamond except pitcher, shortstop and center field, and his club control runs through 2025.

While Nola will deepen the Padres offense, the hard-throwing Altavilla will deepen a bullpen that had already been bolstered with Trevor Rosenthal (keep reading for more on that). If he recovers from his ACL injury in time, Adams will also be a weapon out of the pen for San Diego in September and October.

For the Mariners: A

For Seattle, Trammell is the key piece in this trade. Though not without flaws, he's a good enough athlete to warrant mentions as one of baseball's top prospects. For MLB.com, he now rates as the No. 6 talent in a Mariners system that's one of the league's best.

France is a versatile infielder with an awakening bat (.885 OPS) and club control through 2025. Munoz should regain his triple-digit fastball if he makes a full recovery from Tommy John surgery. Torrens will provide depth at catcher, which Seattle certainly needed.

All told, a very good haul for a late-bloomer and two relievers.