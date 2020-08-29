Dylan Bundy Trade Rumors: Twins, White Sox Interested in Angels Starting Pitcher

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Two days before Major League Baseball's trade deadline, Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Dylan Bundy is reportedly attracting attention from multiple playoff contenders.

Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Minnesota Twins have joined the Atlanta Braves and Chicago White Sox as being interested in acquiring Bundy.

The Angels have been one of the biggest disappointments in MLB this season. Their 11-22 record entering Saturday was the second-worst in the American League, ahead of only the Boston Red Sox's 10-22 mark.

Bundy is one of the few bright spots. The 27-year-old owns a 2.58 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 44 strikeouts in 38.1 innings through six starts.

If the Angels decide to move Bundy, he could bring back a significant return for an organization trying to take advantage of the peak years of Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon. The right-hander has one more year of arbitration to go before becoming eligible for free agency after 2021.

The Twins and White Sox entered Saturday in a three-way tie atop the American League Central, alongside the Cleveland Indians. All three teams rank among the top five in MLB in ERA; the Braves are 10th.

Atlanta is 18-13 and leads the National League East, but the Miami Marlins, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals are all within five games.