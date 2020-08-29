Terrell Owens: 'It's Scary to Be a Black Man in America' Encountering Police

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens gave his take Friday on being a Black man in America following the police shooting of 29-year-old Black man Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last Sunday.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Owens said the color of his skin makes him fearful of what could happen to him:

"As Black men, bro, we're getting killed at an alarming rate now. ... This is why we as Black men, Black people, we're scared. Honestly, I really didn't think about it until like just driving around today, like honestly, it's scary to be a Black man in America, especially if you come in any type of encounter with law enforcement."

Protests broke out across the country after Minneapolis police killed 46-year-old Black man George Floyd in May.

Despite the calls to stop social injustice, racial inequality and police brutality, Kenosha police shot Blake on Sunday, which has renewed the call for social change.

In the wake of the Blake shooting, multiple NBA, NHL, MLB, WNBA and MLS teams refused to play as a means of protest.

Owens called for police to be better, saying: "Our law enforcement, they're failing us right before our very own eyes, bro. It's a scary time to be a Black person in America. There's no doubt about it."

T.O. ranks third in NFL career receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

Despite his fame, Owens said his "heart will probably be beating 90 miles an hour" if he gets pulled over at some point based solely on the fact that he is a Black man in America.