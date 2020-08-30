BS Meter, Predictions on the Last-Minute Rumors Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline 2020

0 of 6

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

There have been a few noteworthy deals leading up to the 2020 MLB trade deadline, including the swap that sent right-handed reliever Trevor Rosenthal from the Kansas City Royals to the San Diego Padres on Saturday.

Will there be more significant action before the deadline clock strikes at 1 p.m. ET on Monday? Probably, though there are no guarantees in this strange season.

With COVID-19 and the expanded 16-team playoff format drastically changing the calculus, anything is possible.

While we wait for the deadline to arrive, let's parse the latest rumors, run them through our BS meter (which goes from "low" to "medium" to "high") and make predictions on the outcomes.