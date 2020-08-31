Ranking Every NFL Starting Quarterback Entering 2020 Season

0 of 32

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

With the 2020 NFL season now just over a week away from its launch, it looks as though 28 of the league's 32 teams have locked in their starting quarterbacks, as only a sliver of mystery remains on quarterback depth charts belonging to the Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots.

But with front-runners established in those spots and Week 1 looming, this is an apt time to take a broad look at all 32 presumed 2020 opening-day starters, power rankings-style.

Based on a combination of talent and recent production, with career trajectory (i.e., potential) and durability factoring in, here's how we rank every projected starting signal-caller in professional football for the 2020 campaign.