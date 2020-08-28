US Open Tennis 2020: Odds, Predictions for Key Players in Draw

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The two U.S. Open singles favorites could face much different paths to their respective finals.

Novak Djokovic is far and away the most qualified player in the men's draw, and he is viewed as the overwhelming favorite without Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer entered into the competition.

Although the women's draw is missing some key names as well, Naomi Osaka faces a challenging road to become two-time winner at the USTA National Tennis Center.

Despite her difficult draw, Osaka is listed as the favorite to win over Serena Williams, Karolina Pliskova and other top seeds.

Odds

Men's Singles

Novak Djokovic (-120; bet $120 to win $100)

Daniil Medvedev (+600; bet $100 to win $600)

Dominic Thiem (+600)

Stefanos Tsitsipas (+850)

Alexander Zverev (+1600)

Women's Singles

Naomi Osaka (+400)

Serena Williams (+550)

Karolina Pliskova (+1000)

Sofia Kenin (+1100)

Petra Kvitova (+1500)

Predictions For Key Players

Novak Djokovic Has Fairly Easy Path To Final

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Djokovic is the only player in the men's draw that has consistently proven himself in major championships.

The Serbian has won three of the last five Grand Slams, and has claimed the title in New York on three occasions.

The path to a fourth U.S. Open crown does not look like it will carry many challenges based off the draw he received.

Djokovic will not face Dominic Thiem or Daniil Medvedev until the championship match, and he would only face one of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev in the top half of the bracket.

The 17-time major winner has a 15-3 combined record against the two best players in his portion of the draw, John Isner and Pablo Carreno Busta.

He is 7-1 against potential quarterfinal foe David Goffin, whose only win against Djokovic occurred on a clay court.

The toughest task he would face would be in the semifinals against either Zverev or Tsitsipas, who both have two victories against Djokovic.

Only one of the 10 matches Djokovic has had against the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds has taken place at a major, and the Serbian's extensive experience at high-profile tournaments could give him the edge in that environment.

If chalk holds in the bracket, Thiem would pose the biggest threat to Djokovic since he has four wins against the No. 1 seed.

Thiem pushed Djokovic to five sets in the 2020 Australian Open final and beat him in the 2019 French Open semifinals, so that matchup could give us the best men's final.

But before that, Djokovic likely will not face too tough of a test from the others in the field given his track record against them.

Naomi Osaka Faces Tough Road After 1st 2 Rounds

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The women's singles favorite faces a much more difficult road to the final than the top men's player.

Naomi Osaka has some potentially tricky matchups just to get out of her own portion of the draw, which includes Americans Coco Gauff and Danielle Collins and No. 14 seed Anett Kontaveit, who took Osaka to three sets at the Western and Southern Open.

Osaka and Gauff could meet in the third round, which would be the third time the two women have played in a major.

Gauff upset Osaka in the round of 32 at the 2020 Australian Open. The No. 4 seed won their meeting at the 2019 U.S. Open.

Osaka is undefeated against potential fourth-round foe Kontaveit, but three of those meetings have been tough tests for the Japanese player.

Kontaveit won the first set against Osaka at the Western and Southern Open quarterfinals and pushed her to tiebreaks in one set of two of their other head-to-head showdowns.

If Osaka survives her portion of the draw, she may have to face another Grand Slam champion in the quarterfinals. Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova is the top-ranked player in the portion of the draw directly beneath Osaka's section.

Reaching the final might not be an easy task either with top seed Karolina Pliskova and three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber residing in the top half of the draw.

If Osaka comes away with her second U.S. Open crown in three years, it may go down as the toughest of the majors that she has won.

Statistics obtained from ATPTour.com and WTATennis.com.