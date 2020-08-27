Patrick Mahomes Says There's Been 'Too Much Suffering' Amid Social Injustices

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce joined SiriusXM NFL Radio to discuss social justice issues in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

"It's too much suffering," Mahomes said when asked what inspired him to be more of a voice in the fight against police brutality and systemic racism. "It's too much people being treated differently. And I think I was just tired of it. … We're going to make sure that we do whatever it takes to put the world in a better place."

Mahomes' efforts included joining LeBron James in the More Than A Vote group that is fighting against voter suppression.

The More Than A Vote website described its mission: "We are Black athletes and artists working together. Our priority right now is combating systemic, racist voter suppression by educating, energizing, and protecting our community in 2020."

Around the NFL, the Chicago Bears, New York Jets, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Chargers and Washington Football Team all canceled practices Thursday in the wake of the shooting of Blake.

The efforts came after games in the NBA, Major League Baseball and the NHL were all postponed.

Elsewhere, the Baltimore Ravens released a statement with action plans to combat systemic racism and police brutality that included arresting the police officers who killed Breonna Taylor and shot Blake and encouraging people to register to vote:

As for Blake, police shot him seven times in the back in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Blake's family said he is paralyzed and handcuffed to his hospital bed.