Jeremy McNichols, Top Fantasy Waiver-Wire RBs After Derrick Henry's Foot Injury

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

An injury to Derrick Henry could be a huge blow for the Tennessee Titans, but just like the team, fantasy managers have to keep looking forward.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that Henry could miss the rest of the season due to a foot injury he suffered in Week 8. It could create a significant opportunity for backup Jeremy McNichols.

There are also other running backs available in a majority of leagues that should be top targets to help fantasy managers in need of a replacement.

Jeremy McNichols, Tennessee Titans

The Titans love to utilize a run-heavy offense, which was even the case when Henry last missed a game in 2019. Dion Lewis had 15 carries in that Week 16 game while Dalyn Dawkins had nine, providing plenty of opportunity for fantasy points.

McNichols should get that chance this time around if Henry is sidelined for the rest of the season.

The 2017 fifth-round pick has been the Titans' change-of-pace back this year, having played 25 percent of their offensive snaps, per Pro Football Reference. He has only seven carries for 38 yards and no touchdowns in his eight games, but he's caught 21 passes for 203 yards and a touchdown.

The Titans won't turn McNichols into Henry, but he can get a lot of touches as they try to move the ball without their top weapon.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The biggest concern for McNichols' fantasy outlook is a potential trade for an established running back. Schefter provided a list of options:

Any of these players would be worth adding if the Titans make a move. The good news is that the NFL's trade deadline is Tuesday, giving fantasy managers time to make an informed decision before waivers run.

Boston Scott, Philadelphia Eagles

This might be the biggest cautionary tale for going all-out to acquire McNichols.

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

When Miles Sanders went on injured reserve with an ankle injury, most rushed to grab Kenneth Gainwell, the promising backup who had excelled in the passing game for the Eagles. However, Boston Scott surprisingly led the team in rushing Sunday, totaling 12 carries for 60 yards and two touchdowns.

Jordan Howard was the next man up (12 carries for 57 yards and two scores), while Gainwell mostly only played at the end of the 44-6 blowout over the Detroit Lions.

Philadelphia won't have that much of a lead most weeks, which could limit Howard's role going forward. Scott, however, should remain a key part of the offense with Sanders out, just as he was last season.

Scott has a lot of fantasy upside until Sanders returns.

Carlos Hyde, Jacksonville Jaguars

The Titans aren't the only team who lost their starting running back Sunday.

James Robinson left Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks with what Urban Meyer called a "bruised heel." Carlos Hyde came in and led the team with nine carries for 32 rushing yards in the 31-7 loss.

Hyde has been mostly quiet since surprisingly leading the team with nine carries in Week 1, but he has been effective when given the opportunity, averaging 4.2 yards per carry in 2021. The veteran is only two years removed from topping 1,000 rushing yards with the Texans, and he even averaged 4.4 yards per carry last year with the Seahawks.

A full-time role could make him an effective fantasy running back, especially with other injuries and bye weeks limiting the options at the position.