Report: Red Sox Strongly Considered Strike; Jackie Bradley Jr. Out vs. Blue Jays

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 27, 2020

Boston Red Sox batting helmets in the dug out before a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Monday, April 17, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Thursday's game between the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays may not take place.

Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, Red Sox players have "strongly considered" a strike to protest social injustice.

Passan noted members of the Red Sox and Blue Jays have been in contact to offer "one another support regardless of whether they decide to play or not."

Marly Rivera of ESPN reported that outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. has been the driving force behind the movement and will not play tonight. 

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

Video Play Button
Videos you might like