Report: Red Sox Strongly Considered Strike; Jackie Bradley Jr. Out vs. Blue Jays

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Thursday's game between the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays may not take place.

Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, Red Sox players have "strongly considered" a strike to protest social injustice.

Passan noted members of the Red Sox and Blue Jays have been in contact to offer "one another support regardless of whether they decide to play or not."

Marly Rivera of ESPN reported that outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. has been the driving force behind the movement and will not play tonight.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.