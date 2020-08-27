Bengals' Joe Burrow Asks How Anyone Can Dismiss Black People's Pain as Nothing

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals rookie Joe Burrow empathizes with Black people in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Many Americans have protested against police brutality and systemic racism in recent months following the killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd by police officers. The shooting of Blake has deepened their anguish, something to which Burrow alluded:

Thursday's comments echoed what Burrow said in May when the protests began:

Police in Kenosha responded to an alleged domestic disturbance Sunday. Blake was at the scene because he was breaking up a fight between two women, according to his family's attorney, Ben Crump.

A video showed two officers following Blake with their guns drawn as he was walking toward the driver's door of a gray SUV. As he opened the door, one officer grabbed Blake's tank top, and the police opened fire. Crump said Blake's three children were inside the car during the shooting.

Blake is paralyzed from the waist down as a result of the shooting after the bullets severed his spinal cord and fractured his vertebrae.

The Detroit Lions canceled practice Tuesday to demand change:

The Milwaukee Bucks went a step further, refusing to take the court Wednesday for their NBA playoff game against the Orlando Magic. The NBA subsequently postponed all three postseason games scheduled for Wednesday.

The WNBA postponed its games as well after teams indicated they wouldn't play.

The demonstration has spread to MLS and MLB as well, as both leagues rescheduled games because of player protests.

The NFL regular season opens Sept. 10.