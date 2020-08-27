Seahawks' Jamal Adams Needed Stitches After Cutting His Finger Slicing Berries

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams isn't expected to miss significant time after getting stitches in his left finger after a knife accident.

Per Gregg Bell of the News Tribune, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll announced Adams got a "few stitches" after cutting his finger while slicing strawberries in his kitchen earlier this week.

"It's a very minor situation," Carroll said. "Easy for me to say. He almost cut his finger off. But, anyway, he'll be fine."

AJ McCord of KOIN News in Portland, Oregon, tweeted a video recorded during Tuesday's practice showing Adams with a heavy wrap on his left hand:

Bell noted that Adams was in full pads during warm-ups but didn't take part in the Seahawks scrimmage game on Wednesday. The All-Pro safety is expected to participate in practice at some point this weekend. The players have Thursday off.

Adams is going to play a major role for the Seahawks after being acquired in July. They sent Bradley McDougald, first- and third-round picks in the 2021 NFL draft and a first-round pick in 2022 to the New York Jets for the 24-year-old and a 2022 fourth-round pick.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Adams recorded 75 combined tackles, seven pass breakups and 6.5 sacks in 14 games for the Jets last season. The LSU product was named a first-team All-Pro last year after being a second-teamer as a rookie.

The Seahawks will open the regular season Sept. 13 against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.