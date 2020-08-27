Seahawks' Jamal Adams Needed Stitches After Cutting His Finger Slicing Berries

Seahawks' Jamal Adams Needed Stitches After Cutting His Finger Slicing BerriesAugust 27, 2020
Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams isn't expected to miss significant time after getting stitches in his left finger after a knife accident.
Per Gregg Bell of the News Tribune, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll announced Adams got a "few stitches" after cutting his finger while slicing strawberries in his kitchen earlier this week.
"It's a very minor situation," Carroll said. "Easy for me to say. He almost cut his finger off. But, anyway, he'll be fine."
AJ McCord of KOIN News in Portland, Oregon, tweeted a video recorded during Tuesday's practice showing Adams with a heavy wrap on his left hand:
Bell noted that Adams was in full pads during warm-ups but didn't take part in the Seahawks scrimmage game on Wednesday. The All-Pro safety is expected to participate in practice at some point this weekend. The players have Thursday off.
Adams is going to play a major role for the Seahawks after being acquired in July. They sent Bradley McDougald, first- and third-round picks in the 2021 NFL draft and a first-round pick in 2022 to the New York Jets for the 24-year-old and a 2022 fourth-round pick.
A two-time Pro Bowler, Adams recorded 75 combined tackles, seven pass breakups and 6.5 sacks in 14 games for the Jets last season. The LSU product was named a first-team All-Pro last year after being a second-teamer as a rookie.
The Seahawks will open the regular season Sept. 13 against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.