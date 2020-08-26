Report: Brewers, Reds Agree Not to Play Wednesday After Jacob Blake Shooting

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds have decided not to play Wednesday night's scheduled contest following the Milwaukee Bucks' refusal to play a postseason game against the Orlando Magic.

Jared Diamond of The Wall Street Journal reported the news, noting both teams agreed not to play.

Both decisions follow the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin on August 23. Blake was shot several times in the back after reportedly trying to de-escalate a domestic dispute. He is expected to survive but is currently paralyzed from the waist down, which may be permanent.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports more MLB teams, including the Seattle Mariners, may join in the strike.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.