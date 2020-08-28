Fantasy Football 2020: Training Camp Standouts to Target in Drafts

0 of 12

The 2020 NFL offseason has been unusual, to say the least. However, the league is scheduled to kick off the season Sept. 10. This means the fantasy football world is gearing up.

It's not quite business as usual in this fantasy draft season, though. With no preseason to provide film and box scores, managers have to rely on training camp reports to guide their draft choices. Well, we're here to break down some of the latest camp buzz and what it means for some promising fantasy prospects.

Players will be separated into three categories: studs, sleepers and late-round fliers. Studs should be targeted early. Sleepers are middle-round targets with upside, while fliers are boom-or-bust prospects worth gambling on at the end of drafts.

Let's get to it.