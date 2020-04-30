Texans WR Brandin Cooks Says He's 'Doing Great' After Concussions Last Season

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks told reporters Thursday he's "doing great" after suffering a pair of concussions last October, per Fox 26's Mark Berman.

The Texans acquired Cooks from the Los Angeles Rams on April 10. He caught 42 passes for 583 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games a season ago.

Those numbers were well below his production from 2018 (80 catches, 1,204 yards and five touchdowns), which can be partially attributed to the two games he missed.

The step backward wasn't isolated to Cooks either. The Rams finished 17th in offensive efficiency, per Football Outsiders, down from second in 2018.

Houston obviously thought enough of Cooks to tab him as the replacement for DeAndre Hopkins, who was shipped to the Arizona Cardinals in March.

Cooks will only turn 27 in September, but his long-term health is a variable given his track record. He suffered three documented concussions before the 2019 season.

He told reporters in November that retirement wasn't a consideration after his two concussions in such a short period: "Absolutely not. When it happened, that never went through my mind. Even now, it's not going through my mind."

The Athletic's Rich Hammond examined Cooks' concussion history and wrote how difficult it is to gauge his susceptibility to a recurrence.

It largely goes without saying how the Texans are counting on Cooks to help quarterback Deshaun Watson. The receiver's availability will be critical to lift the passing game after Hopkins' departure.