Joe Burrow 'Breathes Life' into Bengals Offense, Says HC Zac Taylor

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Joe Burrow had no OTAs, no rookie camp and minimal physical interaction with his NFL coaching staff since becoming the No. 1 overall draft pick in April.

He's apparently impressing his new Cincinnati Bengals teammates just fine without it. Head coach Zac Taylor told reporters on Tuesday that Burrow has already reinvigorated the offense.

"You want your quarterback to be the hardest worker on the team and an extension of the coaching staff," Taylor said. "He fits both those descriptions for us right now. He really breathes life into this offense, into this team."

No coach—and certainly no second-year head coach—is going to come right out and say anything less than stellar about a player selected with the top pick only months ago. Not when preparation is more vital than ever and egos are too valuable to deflate. So it's worth looking at the ways in which Taylor compliments the rookie starter.

Still, there seems to be plenty of reason for the hype surrounding the former LSU star, and the coach isn't concerned about having named him the starter before training camp even began.

"He's done nothing since he's been in the building or on the field to make us second-guess any of those decisions, in terms of taking him or making him the starting quarterback from day one," Taylor said.

The real second-guessing will have to wait until September 14, the day after the Bengals open their season at home against the Los Angeles Chargers.