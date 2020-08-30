Fantasy Football 2020: Dynasty Mock Draft, Rankings and Tips for Team Names

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

It's officially fantasy draft season. This year, that means a lot of socially distanced Zoom meetings rather than large, rowdy gatherings among friends.

That said, the extra time we all have in the midst of our socially distanced lifestyles could make your league want to try something new. Perhaps the year-to-year leagues are getting a little stale and you want to try something more permanent.

The dynasty league is your friend.

Here is a look at how your first round of a new dynasty league may play out, along with some long-term rankings.

Dynasty Top 40 Rankings

1. Christian McCaffrey (RB, Carolina Panthers)

2. Saquon Barkley (RB, New York Giants)

3. Ezekiel Elliott (RB, Dallas Cowboys)

4. Michael Thomas (WR, New Orleans Saints)

5. Clyde Edwards-Helaire (RB, Kansas City Chiefs)

6. Alvin Kamara (RB, New Orleans Saints)

7. Dalvin Cook (RB, Minnesota Vikings)

8. Josh Jacobs (RB, Las Vegas Raiders)

9. Tyreek Hill (WR, Kansas City Chiefs)

10. Nick Chubb (RB, Cleveland Browns)

11. Miles Sanders (RB, Philadelphia Eagles)

12. Chris Godwin (WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

13. Jonathan Taylor (RB, Indianapolis Colts)

14. Davante Adams (WR, Green Bay Packers)

15. Joe Mixon (RB, Cincinnati Bengals)

16. Patrick Mahomes (QB, Kansas City Chiefs)

17. Travis Kelce (TE, Kansas City Chiefs)

18. Odell Beckham Jr. (WR, Cleveland Browns)

19. Lamar Jackson (QB, Baltimore Ravens)

20. JK Dobbins (RB, Baltimore Ravens)

21. DeAndre Hopkins (WR, Arizona Cardinals)

22. DJ Moore (WR, Carolina Panthers)

23. George Kittle (TE, San Francisco 49ers)

24. DK Metcalf (WR, Seattle Seahawks)

25. JuJu Smith-Schuster (WR, Pittsburgh Steelers)

26. Austin Ekeler (RB, Los Angeles Chargers)

27. Allen Robinson (WR, Chicago Bears)

28. Cam Akers (RB, Los Angeles Rams)

29. Amari Cooper (WR, Dallas Cowboys)

30. Derrick Henry (RB, Tennessee Titans)

31. Kenny Golladay (WR, Detroit Lions)

32. Kenyan Drake (RB, Arizona Cardinals)

33. Jerry Jeudy (WR, Denver Broncos)

34. AJ Brown (WR, Tennessee Titans)

35. Mike Evans (WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

36. Julio Jones (WR, Atlanta Falcons)

37. Terry McLaurin (WR, Washington)

38. D'Andre Swift (RB, Detroit Lions)

39. Calvin Ridley (WR, Atlanta Falcons)

40. Courtland Sutton (WR, Denver Broncos)

Dynasty Drafts Are Entirely Strategy Dependent

As you can tell, I tend to perhaps even over-rank young players rather than the tried-and-true stars. If you wind up getting Julio Jones or Mike Evans in the late 30s/early 40s, you're probably going to contend for your league title immediately.

However, it's more likely that someone will seek win-now talent and those guys will be long gone by the time I would consider drafting them. It's all about how quickly you want to win.

I'm a big believer in potentially taking a haircut for a year or two financially and building up your roster for a potential dynasty. A two-year tank in my longtime dynasty league is all it took for me to walk into 2020 with Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray, Alvin Kamara, Joe Mixon, DeAndre Hopkins, Courtland Sutton, DeVante Parker and Terry McLaurin all on the same roster. (This is a 12-team league played with actual adults, not third-graders, I swear.)

The all-in on vets strategy may work out for you in the here and now, but you'll wind up tanking two years down the line anyway while someone with a more patient approach is set up through 2025.

Team Names

