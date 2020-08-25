MLB Trade Rumors: Brewers' Josh Hader Available Only at 'Bananas Price'

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly listening to offers for closer Josh Hader, but only at a "bananas price," a rival executive told Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Milwaukee remains in playoff contention at 12-15 entering Tuesday but has lost four of its last five games.

Meanwhile, Hader has been nearly flawless this season, allowing no runs or hits in 8.1 innings. He has 13 strikeouts with only five walks during this stretch.

This production is a continuation of an impressive young career for the 26-year-old, who has a 2.32 ERA and 15.3 strikeouts per nine innings across four seasons. He earned All-Star selections in each of his two full seasons and even got Cy Young votes in 2018.

Hader is also under team control through 2023, making this a long-term investment for any team that trades for him.

While there is likely hesitation going into the trade deadline about landing a one-month rental, the left-hander can be an elite closer for multiple years.

It's also why Milwaukee has made him available, with his salary set to go up through arbitration over the next three years. He was already set to make $4.1 million in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic led to a shortened season.

The Brewers can maintain future financial flexibility while retooling the farm system in one trade.