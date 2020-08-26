Fantasy Football 2020: Flex Rankings, Team Names and More Draft Cheat Sheets

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL regular season is two weeks away, which means crunch time for fantasy football is here.

Now is right in the sweet spot for fantasy drafting. Even though injuries can—and will—happen during team practices, rosters are starting to settle for all 32 teams in most cases.

One downside of having no preseason games this year is not being able to determine potential late-round sleepers for fantasy drafts, though that can also be a benefit. Remember the Jakobi Meyers' hype train last August?

As you head into the war room trying to assemble a roster that will defeat your opponents, here are our updated flex rankings, cheat sheets and more to make things easier for your draft.

2020 Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet

Quarterback

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

3. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

4. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans

5. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

6. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

7. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

8. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

9. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

10. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles

Running Back

1. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers

2. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

3. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

4. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

5. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

6. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

7. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings

8. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

9. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

10. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers

Wide Receiver

1. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints

2. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons

3. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers

5. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

6. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals

7. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions

8. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

9. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns

10. Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears

Tight End

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

3. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles

4. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

5. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders

6. Evan Engram, New York Giants

7. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers

8. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams

9. Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints

10. Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns

Defense/Special Teams

1. Pittsburgh Steelers

2. Buffalo Bills

3. Baltimore Ravens

4. San Francisco 49ers

5. New England Patriots

6. Minnesota Vikings

7. Chicago Bears

8. Kansas City Chiefs

9. Los Angeles Rams

10. New Orleans Saints

Top 40 Flex Rankings

1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

2. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

3. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

4. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

5. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

6. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

7. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

8. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

9. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

10. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

11. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

12. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

13. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals

14. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

15. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

16. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

17. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions

18. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

19. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns

20. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

21. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

22. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

23. Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago Bears

24. Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals

25. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

26. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

27. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans

28. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

29. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

30. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

31. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

32. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

33. DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

34. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

35. Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons

36. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons

37. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams

38. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

39. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angels Rams

40. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Top Team Names

Green New Deal

Catalina Wine Mixon

Lamar The Merrier

Beg, Burrow, And Steal

Golladay Inn Express

Golden Tate Warriors

Saving Matt Ryan

Dakstreet's Back

Baker Of Chains

Batman And Dobbins

If you are still searching for winning strategies to help you win your league, here are two pieces of information to keep in mind: Get one top-tier running back and don't feel pressured to overdraft a quarterback.

Starting with the quarterbacks, there's always heavy competition to get one of the top players at the position. That will likely be even more so in 2020 because Lamar Jackson is coming off the most unique fantasy season in history.

The 23-year-old led all players in standard scoring leagues with 421.7 points last year, per Fantasy Pros. Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was a distant second with 355.2 points.

Patrick Mahomes is the toast of the NFL coming off a Super Bowl MVP and signing the biggest contract in league history this offseason.

The Kansas City Chiefs star and Jackson are going to be great players and valuable fantasy assets, but they are also being selected, on average, 20 spots higher than the No. 3 quarterback.

According to Fantasy Pros' average draft position, Mahomes (20) and Jackson (20.5) are mid-second-round picks in 12-team leagues. Deshaun Watson and Dak Prescott are the next quarterbacks coming off the board, tied with an ADP of 44.

Going by fantasy points per game, Jackson (28.11), Watson (22.13), Prescott (21.8), Matthew Stafford (21.45) and Jameis Winston (20.96) were the top five fantasy quarterbacks last season.

Even arguing that Mahomes, who was sixth (20.86), will move into that group with a healthy 2020, the top tier extends beyond the group that occupies the top tier in real football.

If you can add an elite player like George Kittle or Travis Kelce, who play a position that's not particularly deep, in the second or third round and wait for a quarterback such as Watson or Russell Wilson (ADP: 51.0) in the fourth, your roster will look much better in the long run.

On the other hand, make sure you do everything possible to get as many top-tier running backs with diverse skill sets as soon as possible.

Here's what Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News wrote about fantasy running backs to keep in mind:

"In your RB1-RB2 combination, you should have one dependable, often explosive back and one consistently complementary one. If you are required to start only two, you should draft five or six among your 17 total players. If you have a FLEX position, having up to seven backs is acceptable.

"The key with your backups is diversifying your portfolio: Drafting those with well-defined roles for early in the season and those with massive upside for the second half. Later, make sure you try to land whatever insurance you can, handcuffing your top backs or even someone else's, depending on the injury history of said backs."

A player like Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders is a risk in the first round because the team has yet to show it trusts him as a receiver. He had a strong rookie campaign with 1,150 rushing yards but finished 21st among running backs in PPR scoring because he only had 20 catches.

Despite the 22-year-old's desire to catch 60 passes in 2020, the Raiders have Jalen Richard and Theo Riddick on the roster as proven pass-catchers out of the backfield.

Players with a diverse skill set like Aaron Jones and James White have more value in the first two rounds than someone such as Jacobs.