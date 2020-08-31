What to Make of Disappointing NFL Rookie Training Camps

0 of 7

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

An unorthodox offseason and summer mean it's a little harder than usual to get a good read on rookies at training camps around the NFL.

Without preseason games, onlookers have to rely more on camp reporters, coach comments, and a surge or absence of noise around a rookie's name.

In most cases, when a rookie excels, the flattering headlines follow. Consider No. 1 pick Joe Burrow for the Cincinnati Bengals right now.

A lack of buzz enables us to read between the lines when it comes to notable rookies. Even worse is negative commentary, especially during a summer in which rookies don't have the benefit of live reps to prove themselves during exhibition play.

These are some of the rookies having disappointing training camps and what it means.