NFL's Biggest Winners and Losers from Early 2020 Training Camps

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

With Tom Brady now in Tampa Bay and a less-than-imposing array of passing-game talent at Cam Newton's disposal in Boston, the ground game is going to be more important than ever.

Given that reality, Sony Michel's slow recovery from a foot injury and uncertain status for the season opener isn't a good sign. However, the emergence of another young back on the roster is another story.

With both Michel and veteran Lamar Miller on the sidelines, second-year pro Damien Harris has had a chance to show what he can do. And so far, the former Alabama star has made the most of it.

According to Evan Lazar of CLNS Media, Harris has consistently excelled in all facets of the game—an assertion seconded by Jeff Howe of The Athletic. "Harris continues to stand out," Howe tweeted, "and it's not just as a runner. He did a nice job picking up a block today and looks comfortable in his route tree. He's been the best back in camp."

There's a difference between starring on the practice field and getting the job done in live game action. Harris has very little of the latter—four carries for 12 yards as a rookie. But if he continues to shine in practice, he is going to get an opportunity to show he can be New England's lead back in 2020.