Alexander Ovechkin Announced as NHL 21 Cover Athlete in Reveal Trailer

Nick Wass/Associated Press

For the second time in his career, Washington Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin will grace the cover of EA Sports' NHL video game.

The three-time Hart Trophy winner was revealed as the cover athlete for NHL 21 on Monday:

EA Sports previously confirmed this year's game would be released "a little later this year," due in part to difficulties with development stemming from the coronavirus pandemic but also to finish "the polish, fine-tuning and bug fixing."

The game has historically been released in mid- to late September.

Even though EA also announced it won't be releasing updated versions for next-gen consoles when those are released later this year, it can still be played on those systems with forward compatibility.

Ovechkin previously served as the cover star for NHL 07. He is one of only two active players with multiple covers, with the other being Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews (NHL 11 and NHL 16).