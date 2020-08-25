2020 Fantasy Football: Best Value Draft Picks

1 of 8

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Ronald Jones II is on a clear upswing and just saw his offense get quite the boost via the arrival of one Tom Brady.

Yet Jones' ADP sits at 6.11, 72nd overall.

It's a little odd considering he posted 166.3 points last season, going for double digits eight times in a so-so offense. Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians hasn't been shy this August in proclaiming the 2018 second-rounder as the "main guy" in the backfield, either.

There's nothing but a hodgepodge of names behind Jones on the depth chart (LeSean McCoy, Dare Ogunbowale, Ke'Shawn Vaughn), and catching 31 passes last year makes it clear he's more than capable as a three-down player.

His current ADP plants him behind rookie backs and even guys who could be stuck in minimal-usage roles in rotations such as Kareem Hunt, making him a superb value.