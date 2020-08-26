2020 Fantasy Football: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

1 of 6

Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions (10.03)

Sound off the Comeback Player of the Year alert for Matthew Stafford. Last year, before back and hip injuries ended his campaign, he was on pace for 4,998 passing yards, 38 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions while playing in his first season under offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell.

In 2019, wideout Kenny Golladay led the league in touchdown receptions (11). Marvin Jones Jr. and Danny Amendola had 62 catches apiece as the No. 2 and slot receiving options, respectively. Now, the Lions backfield features a pair of dual-threat running backs in Kerryon Johnson and rookie second-rounder D'Andre Swift.

If tight end T.J. Hockenson finds his way within the offense, Stafford would have a full house of offensive weapons and potentially a top-10 scoring season in fantasy points.

Cam Newton, New England Patriots (11.01)

Cam Newton starts a fresh chapter with the New England Patriots, but he still has the same strengths that made him a fantasy football factor while suiting up for the Carolina Panthers.

Newton has rushed for at least 539 yards in six out of nine seasons. He's scored 58 touchdowns on the ground for his career.

Aside from wideout Julian Edelman, the Patriots don't have an active pass-catcher with a 1,000-yard season. Newton may have to use his legs to move the chains, though he does have running back James White in the short passing game to boost his numbers.

ESPN's Mike Reiss noted Jarrett Stidham is "fading" out of the quarterback competition. Assuming Newton starts, his dual-threat ability could make up for the lack of playmakers on the perimeter and give fantasy owners top-10 scores in most weeks.

Tyrod Taylor, Los Angeles Chargers (N/A)

Welcome Tyrod Taylor back into the fantasy football discussion. He's the probable starter over rookie first-rounder Justin Herbert.

As a starting signal-caller with the Buffalo Bills between the 2015 and 2017 campaigns, Taylor didn't rank lower than 16th in points, per FantasyPros. Like Newton, he's a threat on the run, logging at least 427 yards and four scores on the ground in each of his three years leading the huddle.

Taylor's starting wide receivers, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams (when he recovers from a shoulder injury), both eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards with Philip Rivers under center last season. When you add tight end Hunter Henry and an emerging pass-catching running back in Austin Ekeler to the mix, Taylor has the playmakers to help him to put together his most productive year.