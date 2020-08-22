Report: Mike Milbury Sent Home by NBC for Making Offensive Comments About Women

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

NBC has reportedly sent NHL analyst Mike Milbury home after he made offensive comments regarding women while on the air.

According to Bruce Arthur of the Toronto Star, Milbury was spotted at Pearson Airport in Toronto, which is located outside the NHL bubble in Toronto. Arthur also reported that Milbury had been sent home.

While discussing the positive aspects of the NHL bubble with broadcast partner Brian Boucher during the New York Islanders' win over the Washington Capitals in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series Thursday, Milbury said, "Not even any woman here to disrupt your concentration."

Per ESPN, NBC released a statement condemning Milbury's comment Friday, calling it "insensitive and insulting." The NHL also released the following statement:

Milbury later expressed regret for making the comment: "It was not my intention to disrespect anyone. I was trying to be irreverent and took it a step too far. It was a regrettable mistake that I take seriously."

Milbury was pulled from his assignment Friday.

The 68-year-old Milbury drew criticism for comments before Game 3 of the first-round playoff series between the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes last week as well.

After Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask announced that he was leaving the bubble to be with his family amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Milbury said: "Nobody's simply opted to leave the bubble just because they didn't want to be here and they needed to be with their family. I would not have done it, the rest of the league's players have not done it."

The Brighton, Massachusetts, native has been an NHL analyst for NBC since 2007, but he was previously a player, coach and general manager.

Milbury played defense for the Bruins from 1975 to 1987 and then served as their head coach in the 1989-90 and 1990-91 seasons.

He later coached the New York Islanders for parts of four seasons and served as the Isles' general manager for several years as well before stepping down in 2006.