Yankeees vs. Mets Series Postponed Because of Positive COVID-19 Tests

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

There will be no series between the New York Yankees and New York Mets this weekend.

On Friday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported the league postponed games between the two teams scheduled for Saturday and Sunday "out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing and contract tracing to be performed within the New York Mets' organization."

The announcement came after the Mets already announced Thursday's game against the Miami Marlins and Friday's against the Yankees were postponed because two members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19.

Tim Healey of Newsday reported there was one player and one coach who tested positive.

He explained the two, as well as an "unidentified number of Mets" who may have been in close contact with those who did test positive, remained in Miami instead of returning to New York with the rest of the team.

Those who returned to New York were tested late Thursday night/early Friday morning and again later Friday morning.

There have already been COVID-19 outbreaks within the Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals organizations this season. Miami didn't play again after its July 26 win over the Philadelphia Phillies until Aug. 4, while St. Louis didn't play again after its July 29 loss to the Minnesota Twins until Aug. 15.

The Cincinnati Reds also had three games postponed after Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported one of their players tested positive.

While the NBA and NHL have continued their seasons and playoffs following a hiatus by playing in bubble-like environments, baseball has dealt with a number of positive COVID-19 tests as it continues its season in home ballparks with teams traveling within the divisional regions.

The Mets are the latest team to have multiple games postponed and will likely have to make them up through measures such as seven-inning doubleheaders as the league attempts to play a 60-game schedule for each squad.

New York is scheduled to play the Marlins again on Tuesday.