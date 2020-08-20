Texans' Deshaun Watson, Reliant Energy Partner to Give $175K in Tech to Students

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR RELIANT - Houston Texans Quarterback Deshaun Watson prepares computers at the Comp-U-Dopt distribution drive for Houston-area students as they head back to school virtually amid COVID-19 on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in Houston. Watson teamed up with Reliant to announce a $175,000 donation to the nonprofit bringing technology access to underserved communities. (Paul Ladd/AP Images for Reliant)
Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson partnered with Reliant Energy to donate $175,000 for computers and other vital tech accessories for Houston-area students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comp-U-Dopt shared a video on Instagram in which it distributed 500 computers obtained with the money Watson helped pledge.

The two-time Pro Bowl also aided in the distribution process:

Comp-U-Dopt also worked with Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook in April to facilitate the donation of 650 laptops.

Since the coronavirus spread across the United States, a majority of schools across the country have had to transition to online learning, making it critical for students to have the tools they need at home.

Comp-U-Dopt, a nonprofit that launched in 2007, refurbishes used computers and puts them into the hands of underserved communities.

"One-in-five students at home don't have access to a computer in the Houston area," CEO Megan Steckly said in April, per ABC 13's Chaz Miller. "And that's the gap we're trying to fill in with this."

