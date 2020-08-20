Texans' Deshaun Watson, Reliant Energy Partner to Give $175K in Tech to Students

Texans' Deshaun Watson, Reliant Energy Partner to Give $175K in Tech to StudentsAugust 20, 2020
Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson partnered with Reliant Energy to donate $175,000 for computers and other vital tech accessories for Houston-area students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Comp-U-Dopt shared a video on Instagram in which it distributed 500 computers obtained with the money Watson helped pledge.
The two-time Pro Bowl also aided in the distribution process:
reliantenergy @reliantenergy
To help bridge the digital divide and prepare #Houston students for school, we teamed up with @deshaunwatson and his @DW4Foundation to donate $175k in computers and programming to @Comp_U_Dopt. This donation will help #PowerItForward for hundreds of local students. #ReliantGives https://t.co/l9spYbtxpU
Comp-U-Dopt also worked with Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook in April to facilitate the donation of 650 laptops.
Since the coronavirus spread across the United States, a majority of schools across the country have had to transition to online learning, making it critical for students to have the tools they need at home.
Comp-U-Dopt, a nonprofit that launched in 2007, refurbishes used computers and puts them into the hands of underserved communities.
"One-in-five students at home don't have access to a computer in the Houston area," CEO Megan Steckly said in April, per ABC 13's Chaz Miller. "And that's the gap we're trying to fill in with this."