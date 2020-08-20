Thom Brennaman Removed from Fox Sports NFL Broadcasts After Anti-Gay Slur

Ross Franklin/Associated Press

Thom Brennaman has been removed from Fox Sports' NFL broadcasts after using a homophobic slur while calling a Cincinnati Reds-Kansas City Royals game Wednesday night.

"FOX Sports is extremely disappointed with Thom’s remarks during Wednesday’s telecast," the network said in a statement, via Joe Reedy of the Associated Press. "The language used was abhorrent, unacceptable, and not representative of the values of FOX Sports. ... We are moving forward with our NFL schedule which will not include him.”

As Fox Sports Ohio was coming back from commercial before the top of the seventh inning in game one of a doubleheader, Brennaman used an anti-gay slur on the air.

During the second game of the doubleheader, Brennaman issued an apology on the air before leaving the broadcast booth.

"I made a comment tonight that I am deeply ashamed of," he said, via CBS Sports' Matt Snyder. "I am so very, very sorry. I pride myself as a man of faith. I don't know if I'll be putting on this headset again. That is not who I am and never has been. I'd like to think I have some people that can back that up. I am very sorry and I beg your forgiveness."

Field reporter Jim Day replaced Brennaman in the booth for the remainder of the game.

The Reds announced they "will be addressing our broadcasting team in the coming days" after suspending Brennaman indefinitely.

Brennaman has worked with the Reds since 2006 and has been employed by Fox Sports since 1994.