Fantasy Football 2020: Dynasty Draft Rookie Rankings, Keeper Advice, Team Names

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Most fantasy leagues redraft year to year, as owners want to wash themselves of their failure to win a championship.

For true degenerates (and I'm saying that lovingly), a dynasty league is the only way to play. Managed just like an NFL team, the dynasty format tests a player's year-over-year skills and team-building patience.

As draft season prepares to commence, here's a look at the best rookie to draft in fantasy leagues this year.

Rookie Dynasty Rankings

1. Clyde Edwards-Helaire (RB, Kansas City Chiefs)

2. Jerry Jeudy (WR, Denver Broncos)

3. JK Dobbins (RB, Baltimore Ravens)

4. CeeDee Lamb (WR, Dallas Cowboys)

5. Jonathan Taylor (RB, Indianapolis Colts)

6. Henry Ruggs III (WR, Las Vegas Raiders)

7. Joe Burrow (QB, Cincinnati Bengals)

Video Play Button Videos you might like

8. Justin Jefferson (WR, Minnesota Vikings)

9. D'Andre Swift (RB, Detroit Lions)

10. Cam Akers (RB, Los Angeles Rams)

11. Tee Higgins (WR, Cincinnati Bengals)

12. Tua Tagovailoa (QB, Miami Dolphins)

13. Justin Herbert (QB, Los Angeles Chargers)

14. Denzel Mims (RB, New York Jets)

15. Cole Kmet (TE, Chicago Bears)

16. Antonio Gibson (RB, Washington Football Team)

17. Jalen Reagor (WR, Philadelphia Eagles)

18. KJ Hamler (WR, Denver Broncos)

19. Michael Pittman Jr. (WR, Indianapolis Colts)

20. Brandon Aiyuk (WR, San Francisco 49ers)

21. Ke'Shawn Vaughn (RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

22. Anthony McFarland Jr. (RB, Pittsburgh Steelers)

23. AJ Dillon (RB, Green Bay Packers)

23. Adam Trautman (TE, New Orleans Saints)

24. Chase Claypool (WR, Pittsburgh Steelers)

25. Laviska Shenault Jr. (WR, Jacksonville Jaguars)

Keeper Advice for 2nd-Year Players

Kyler Murray's Primed for a Breakout

If you're looking for the quarterback ready to ascend to Pro Bowl status, look no further than Murray, who was excellent in the second half of 2019. Murray, like second-year head coach Kliff Kingsbury, began to soar after making necessary adjustments to the Cardinals' scheme and reads as the season progressed.

Football Outsiders' Aaron Schatz noted that the Cardinals offense had the third-highest year-to-hear increase in offensive DVOA since 1986.

While Murray's seven interceptions in December are a bit concerning, the Cardinals should have one of the NFL's best ground games with Kenyan Drake around for a full season and after acquiring DeAndre Hopkins for pennies on the dollar this offseason. If a pass goes incomplete in an offense that features Hopkins and Larry Fitzgerald, the overwhelming odds are it will be Murray's fault.

Assuming Murray makes even a marginal year-to-year improvement, the Cardinals should have a top-10 offense, and the 23-year-old will be an every-week start in most formats.

Keep Josh Jacobs

Duh. I shouldn't need to tell you that.

Gardner Minshew, No Thank You

The mustachioed Jaguars quarterback was one of the most fun stories of 2019, emerging from obscurity as a rookie sixth-round pick to bring competence to the Jacksonville offense. Pro Football Focus graded him as the best rookie quarterback, and he was a star in the red zone.

So, push our chips to the middle of the table for Minshew Mania Year 2, right?

Not exactly. The Jaguars are clearly tanking this season, and it's likely they'll bring Minshew down with them. They've spent their offseason jettisoning nearly every valuable veteran on the roster and have by far the worst on-paper squad in the sport.

From a fantasy perspective, Minshew may wind up putting up numbers as the Jags spend most of their season playing catch-up or scoring in garbage time. But he's going to spend most of the game running for his life, throwing to receivers who aren't open in tight windows and probably racking up turnovers in a bad situation.

All-In on 2nd-Year Wideouts

Much has been made about the 2020 NFL draft class boasting one of the deepest wideout groups in history. That may be the case, but the 2019 class already has a year's worth of strong production under their belt.

Terry McLaurin, DK Metcalf and AJ Brown are all coming off stellar rookie seasons. Hollywood Brown and Mecole Hardman flashed signs of occasional brilliance and should be given more responsibility in two of the NFL's most explosive offenses this season.

McLaurin should also improve thanks to the natural progression of Dwayne Haskins (or, perhaps, Alex Smith's return), and Metcalf should be a star once he gets that whole running actual routes thing down. All five players should be kept in dynasty formats.

Funny Team Names

If you're struggling for a team name or just want something that will make some work colleagues laugh, here's a look at some good ones: