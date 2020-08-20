MLB HOFer Cal Ripken Jr. Says He's Recovered After Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

Baseball Hall of Famer and Baltimore Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr. said Thursday that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in February and has since recovered after undergoing surgery.

According to MASN's Roch Kubatko, Ripken said he didn't require radiation or chemotherapy and is going public about it now in order to encourage others to get checked.

"There was no reason for me to think I had any issues," Ripken said of his feelings ahead of a routine checkup, and he wants men to "stop being reluctant" to see a doctor.

Ripken, who turns 60 on Monday, is considered one of the greatest baseball players of all time, with 19 All-Star nods during his 21-year career with the Orioles.

                  

