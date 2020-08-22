What's the Verdict on 2020 NFL Training Camps' Top Breakout Performers?

0 of 7

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Tracking NFL training camp winners and losers is harder than usual in 2020.

And yet, word has a way of getting out from all 32 camps. Without preseason games, breakout performers who stand out in practices and scrimmages gain recognition thanks to media reports or comments by coaching staffs and players. If performances don't catch the eye, the way up-and-coming players are aligned or used speaks volumes.

Breakout camp stars are generally younger players on the rise or even rookies who perform well when tasked with big responsibilities. The key, as is the case every summer, is deciding whether the camp rise will translate to the regular season.

These are some of the most noteworthy camp standouts so far, plus verdicts on whether they are mirages or will be meaningful contributors once games get underway.