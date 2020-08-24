Every NFL Team's Biggest Surprise of the 2020 Offseason

0 of 32

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

No NFL roster is the same year after year. Changes are made. The landscape shifts. What was once considered common knowledge is no more.

Imagine telling another fan last year that Tom Brady and Cam Newton would be leading different franchises in 2020. Nobody would've believed it.

Therein lies the beauty of the league's ever-changing tapestry and why it prides itself on parity. Things change very quickly, usually from the advent of surprise elements found throughout teams' rosters—whether through free-agent acquisitions, trades, draft picks, failed moves, retirements or an individual outperforming expectations.

Every franchise had one moment this offseason when everything changed. These surprises will help determine the direction of each squad and how the NFL, as a whole, forms during an unprecedented '20 campaign.