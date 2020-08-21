The Top Player Each NFL Team Should Cut Before the 2020 Season

0 of 32

The 2020 NFL season is slated to kick off in roughly three weeks, which means football will soon be back. However, the start of the regular season also means several players will soon be out of a job.

Teams have to get down to 53 players by 4 p.m. on Sept. 5. With training-camp rosters currently at 80 for most teams, that means more than 800 players will have to be let go. Due to factors like injuries, undesirable contracts and position depth, many of these players will be quality ones.

Here, we'll examine the best player who should be cut from each NFL roster.

Under slightly different circumstances, these players might make the team, and they can still provide value to another squad. Because of their lack of NFL experience, rookies have been excluded from this article, as have players likely to spend 2019 on injured reserve.