Fantasy Football 2020: Examining Expert Mock Drafts and Dynasty Rankings

It's been one of the most unusual sports years in history, but there is at least one thing bringing a sense of normalcy.

Late August means it is officially time to start gearing up for the fantasy football season.

With that in mind, here is a look at some mock drafts and dynasty rankings from a handful of experts.

ESPN Mock Draft (10 Participants): 10-Team PPR

1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

2. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

3. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

4. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

5. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

6. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

7. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

8. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals

9. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

10. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

CBS Mock Draft (12 Participants): 12-Team Superflex (QBs can be played in flex position)

1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

2. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

3. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

4. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

5. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

6. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

7. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

8. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

9. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

10. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

11. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

12. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

ESPN's Mike Clay's Top Dynasty Rankings

1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

2. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

3. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

4. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

5. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

6. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

7. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

8. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

9. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

10. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

11. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals

12. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

13. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

14. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

15. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

16. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

17. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

18. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

19. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

20. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

CBS' Heath Cummings' Dynasty Rookie Rankings (PPR)

1. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

2. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

3. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos

4. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

5. Henry Ruggs, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

6. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens

7. D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions

8. Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams

9. Laviska Shenault, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

10. Jalen Reagor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

11. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

12. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

13. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers

14. Denzel Mims, WR, New York Jets

15. Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

16. Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington

17. Michael Pittman, WR, Indianapolis Colts

18. A.J. Dillon, RB, Green Bay Packers

19. Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo Bills

20. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

If there's one lesson from the mock drafts, it is to select Christian McCaffery with the No. 1 pick.

Even the CBS superflex league that places so much emphasis on quarterback play featured the Carolina Panthers running back going No. 1 overall. Clay's dynasty rankings also lists the Stanford product No. 1 and for good reason.

After all, he is just 24 years old and coming off his first career Pro Bowl appearance after rushing for 1,387 yards and 15 touchdowns while adding 116 catches for 1,005 yards and four touchdowns through the air.

It is that prowess as a receiver that stands out the most for fantasy football players. He tallied more than 100 catches in each of the last two years, which would be head-turning numbers for even wide receivers. That he brings that kind of value as a pass-catcher all while running for more than 1,000 yards makes him almost unfair as a fantasy weapon.

Anyone from the group of Saquon Barkley, Ezekiel Elliott, Dalvin Cook and Alvin Kamara would provide significant value for fantasy players in standard or dynasty leagues, but there is a clear consensus that McCaffery is the top choice.

There is also consensus at wide receiver, with Michael Thomas topping the list on the mock drafts and the dynasty rankings.

The Ohio State product is in the middle of his prime at 27 years old, plays in a New Orleans Saints offense that should put up plenty of points with Drew Brees still at the helm and Kamara making plays, and he led the league in receptions in each of the last two years.

He also led the league with 1,725 receiving yards last season as the Offensive Player of the Year and is a PPR dream.

The hope for the rookies is to one day be impact players like Thomas and McCaffery, and the safe bet to do so appears to be Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire based on these rankings.

There is plenty to like from a fantasy perspective.

For one, he should see plenty of opportunities after Damien Williams opted out of the 2020 season. He also plays in a stacked offense with Patrick Mahomes running the show and will surely never face loaded boxes given Kansas City's ability to torch opposing defenses through the air.

The LSU product, who ran for 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns for the national champion Tigers last season, took advantage of a similar situation at the collegiate level with Joe Burrow drawing so much attention.

If Edwards-Helaire does the same in the NFL, he will be worth the early dynasty pick it will take to land him.