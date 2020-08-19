Reds Broadcaster Thom Brennaman Apologizes, Suspended for Using Anti-Gay Slur

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2019, file photo, Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman sits in a special outside booth before the Reds' baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati. Brennaman used a gay slur during the broadcast of Cincinnati's game against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Brennaman used the slur moments after the Fox Sports Ohio broadcast returned from a commercial break before the seventh inning in the first game of a doubleheader. Brennaman did not seem to realize he was already on air. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
John Minchillo/Associated Press

Thom Brennaman, who is a longtime announcer for the Cincinnati Reds, was caught on a hot mic during Wednesday's Fox Sports Ohio broadcast using a homophobic slur.

ESPN's Jeff Passan noted Brennaman, who was calling a doubleheader between the Reds and Kansas City Royals, said "one of the f-g capitals of the world."

He issued an apology during the second game after video of the incident started circulating on social media.

"I pride myself and think of myself as a man of faith," he said, per Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer. "I don't know if I'm going to be putting on this headset again. I am very, very sorry. I beg for your forgiveness."

Nightengale noted Jim Day took over the play-by-play announcer duties from Brennaman following the apology.

Later that night, the Reds announced that Brennaman was suspended, although they did not note how long the broadcaster would be out of the booth.

Brennaman also calls games for the NFL on Fox.

He is the son of Marty Brennaman, a longtime Reds announcer who was inducted into the team's Hall of Fame and retired following the 2019 season.

