Babe Ruth Signed Louisville Slugger Bat Sells for $27,000 at Auction

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Call it the Great Batbino.

A Babe Ruth-signed Louisville slugger bat sold for $27,000 at Fanatics Auctions on Wednesday night. Ruth was so good he had more than one nickname, from the Great Bambino to the Sultan of Swat, blasting 714 homers in his Hall of Fame career.

Fanatics Auctions described the memorabilia as a "glossy, dark brown Louisville Slugger baseball bat" that "features a very bold Ruth signature signed in black fountain pen over a sanded portion of the barrel right on the bats' sweet spot. To the left of the signature is the Louisville Slugger logo, and to the right is an etched Ruth facsimile signature."

You can't hit like Ruth. But one collector now has a bat graced with his signature.