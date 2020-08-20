Fantasy Football 2020: Predicting This Year's Biggest Breakout Wide Receivers

0 of 8

While running backs are still kings of the fantasy football landscape, wide receivers can often provide more middle- and late-round value. As offenses around the NFL continue to become more pass-oriented, it's not unusual for second- and third-tier receivers to approach the coveted 1,000-yard mark.

In 2019, 25 wide receivers reached 1,000 yards.

This group included Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Chris Godwin, who made a massive statistical leap. He had 1,333 receiving yards a year after posting 842. This jump in production made Godwin one of the best breakout players in fantasy and a value selection that likely delivered a lot of fantasy championships.

Which player might follow in Godwin's footsteps as a breakout league-winner? That's what we're going to examine here.

None of the players on this list reached that 1,000-yard mark in 2019. However, on account of factors like role, supporting cast and scheme, each has the potential to finish as a top-20 or even top-10 fantasy receiver this season.