Fantasy Football 2020 Mock Draft: Round-by-Round Analysis for 12-Team PPR Draft

In at least one respect, fantasy football drafts are like snowflakes.

No two are alike.

This isn't to say there aren't similarities from draft to draft. This is the third fantasy mock draft I have analyzed for Bleacher Report in 2020. In all three, at least 15 of the first 24 picks were running backs.

Players like Dalvin Cook of the Minnesota Vikings won't be around long.

But in this third go-round, there were also some substantial differences from the first two. The wide receiver position was hit harder than before in the middle rounds. The quarterback position, on the other hand, was left alone for a large stretch of the draft, especially after the elite options were taken.

Examining the differences in individual drafts can be of great value to fantasy drafters as they prepare for the big day, whether it's figuring out when positional runs may start or looking at possible value picks.

So let's get to it with an analysis of the latest 12-team point-per-reception (PPR) mock draft here at Bleacher Report.