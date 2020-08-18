HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2020: Best Rams, Chargers Storylines, Reaction for Episode 2

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

If the first episode of HBO's Hard Knocks: Los Angeles was an introduction to NFL life amid the COVID-19 pandemic with masks, testing and social distancing protocols, the second episode, which aired Tuesday, was a transition to the actual football.

It fittingly started with Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay stressing how important practice will be this year with no preseason games and limited contact before the season.

Still, even practice for the Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, who are both being highlighted during this year's Hard Knocks, is unusual. Veterans were allowed to go home after practices instead of staying at camp to mitigate the spread of the virus, while rookies stayed in the team hotel.

The Chargers shifted to Zoom meetings after assistant coach Seth Ryan, the son of Rex Ryan, tested positive for COVID-19. It ended up being a false positive, but Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth described the ordeal he and his family went through when they all actually tested positive.

"There are no guarantees in a pandemic, but the teams are doing everything they can to keep players safe," narrator Liev Schreiber said.

Keeping everyone safe isn't always conducive to undrafted rookies and fringe roster players making the team, as Whitworth pointed out. Without difficult practices and preseason contests, there are far fewer chances to stand out.

Nobody knows that better than Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, who explained that he likely wouldn't have made the team as an undrafted free agent without impressing in preseason games.

Rams linebacker Clay Johnston, who was a seventh-round pick, and Chargers running back Darius Bradwell, who went undrafted, are trying to do the same, and Tuesday's episode highlighted how difficult that will be this year.

One player who doesn't have to worry about his spot on the team is Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who said he is in better shape than he's ever been because "all I did since the offseason was train."

It may be a training camp cliche, but it's also hard to argue with the assertion given what viewers saw Tuesday.

Even with the stress of others fighting for roster spots, it wouldn't have been an episode of Hard Knocks if there weren't a number of light-hearted moments.

Those moments included Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn struggling with a megaphone, Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey house-hunting at a property the seller specialized for him even though he doesn't have a new contract, Rams quarterback Jared Goff playing golf in his backyard and hitting balls into his neighbor's yard, Rams players teasing the 38-year-old Whitworth about his age and the Chargers secondary playing cornhole.

The episode built toward the first true practice for each team that will be looking to turn things around after disappointing in 2019.

The 9-7 Rams missed the playoffs after going to the Super Bowl during the 2018 campaign, while the Chargers were just 5-11. Hard Knocks made it clear they are both working hard to overcome the difficulties of the pandemic and improve on the field.