NFL Power Rankings 2020: Latest Team Standings This Summer

The 2020 NFL offseason was always going to be unique, but who knew we'd have this level of activity.

Tom Brady ditched the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where Rob Gronkowski joined him. The Houston Texans sent DeAndre Hopkins to Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals. The Kansas City Chiefs gave Patrick Mahomes $500 million. George Kittle and Travis Kelce reset the tight end market. The Indianapolis Colts traded for DeForest Buckner, and the Buffalo Bills landed Stefon Diggs.

The flurry of activity shifted football's landscape several times over, so with training camp going full tilt, it's the perfect time to adjust the NFL hierarchy with a fresh batch of power rankings.

NFL Power Rankings 2020

1. Kansas City Chiefs

2. San Francisco 49ers

3. Baltimore Ravens

4. New Orleans Saints

5. Seattle Seahawks

6. New England Patriots

7. Pittsburgh Steelers

8. Dallas Cowboys

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

10. Minnesota Vikings

11. Tennessee Titans

12. Buffalo Bills

13. Philadelphia Eagles

14. Green Bay Packers

15. Indianapolis Colts

16. Houston Texans

17. Los Angeles Rams

18. Cleveland Browns

19. Atlanta Falcons

20. Arizona Cardinals

21. Los Angeles Chargers

22. Denver Broncos

23. Las Vegas Raiders

24. New York Jets

25. Chicago Bears

26. Miami Dolphins

27. Detroit Lions

28. Cincinnati Bengals

29. New York Giants

30. Carolina Panthers

31. Jacksonville Jaguars

32. Washington

Training Camp Buzz



Mike Evans-Tom Brady Connection Brewing



Once the shock of Brady's scenery change wore off, initial reaction revolved around what he could mean to Tampa's pass-catchers. Considering they rarely knew where the ball was headed when Jameis Winston was under center—33 touchdowns against 30 interceptions last season—the focus made sense.

That still has people talking in Tampa (as it will all season), but it's also worth noting what those pass-catchers can do for Brady. He didn't exactly work with marquee talents throughout his New England tenure, so having Mike Evans and Chris Godwin at his disposal could bring about aerial fireworks.

"He's the GOAT, on and off the field," Evans told reporters. "It's crazy. ... He's already up there as one of my favorite teammates, and we've only had a few practices together. So that says a lot. I'm learning a lot from him, and hopefully we can tear it up this year."

Evans has cleared 1,000 receiving yards in each of his six NFL seasons. He has four campaigns with at least eight touchdown receptions, including two with a dozen each. It's scary to think he might have an extra gear, but if anyone can bring it out of him, it's Brady.

Nagy Not Sure Trubisky Has Improved?

The Bears need more from 2017's second overall pick, Mitchell Trubisky. That's been evident to the outside world for quite some time, and the franchise clearly feels the same way. If it didn't, Chicago wouldn't have brokered an offseason trade for former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles.

Trubisky regressed almost across the board last season. He played one more game than in 2018 and still finished with fewer yards and touchdowns. His completion percentage dropped, and his 6.1 yards per pass attempt were a new career worst.

Trubisky has been in the lab all offseason to get better, but has it worked? Bears head coach Matt Nagy isn't ready to answer that question yet.

"We don't have enough right now," Nagy told reporters. "I wish I could tell you we had enough. But there's just not enough with where we're at. We need to see more. I can't give you a fair statement or opinion with that."

Jameis Winston Impressing in New Orleans

With Brady on the Bucs, Winston had to find a home other than the one he has resided in since Tampa made him the top overall selection in 2015. So, he bolted to the Big Easy and slotted in behind Drew Brees on the Saints.

More accurately, Winston is locked in a two-man battle with Taysom Hill for the right to back up Brees. As Teddy Bridgewater can attest, being Brees' backup has its perks.

It's too early to call this race, but it sounds like Winston might be giving himself at least a puncher's chance.

"He's doing well. I've been pleased," Saints coach Sean Payton told reporters. "He's in great shape. He's got a real live arm. Man, I love his attitude, his work ethic. He's doing very well."

Winston has as much arm talent as anyone, but his decision-making needs a lot of work. That's where serving as Brees' understudy could pay off. If the veteran can share some tricks of the trade with Winston, maybe the 26-year-old can work his way back into a starting gig eventually.