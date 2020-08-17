Bucs' O.J. Howard on Tom Brady's Leadership: 'When He Speaks, Everyone Listens'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 17, 2020

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass during an NFL football training camp practice Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

New Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has made an instant impact on his teammates. 

"When he speaks, everyone listens," tight end O.J. Howard said Monday, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. "He does a lot of coaching. He coaches everyone at the same time...it's just a different type of leadership I see in Tom."

                                                  

