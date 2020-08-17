MLB Rumors: Indians Player Threatened to Opt Out If Clevinger, Plesac Remained

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 17, 2020

Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Oliver Perez throws during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Cleveland Indians reliever Oliver Perez reportedly threatened to opt out of the remainder of the 2020 season if Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac were brought back to the MLB club.

Jeff Passan of ESPN reported several Cleveland players were angered by Clevinger and Plesac breaking COVID-19 protocol to sneak out of the team hotel in Chicago, leading to both starting pitchers being optioned to the club's alternate site.

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

