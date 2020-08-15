Deshaun Watson Rumors: Texans Hope to Sign QB to New Contract Before Season

Blake SchusterAnalyst IIAugust 15, 2020

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4)calls out to his players at the line of scrimmage during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Colin E. Braley/Associated Press

The Houston Texans are looking to lock in quarterback Deshaun Watson to a long-term deal and have given themselves less than a month to do so.

According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans are hoping to sign both Watson and linebacker Zach Cunningham to extensions before their Week 1 contest on September 10. 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Texans restructure contract for DE Angelo Blackson

    Houston Texans logo
    Houston Texans

    Report: Texans restructure contract for DE Angelo Blackson

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Texans LT Laremy Tunsil vows to fix his penalty problem

    Houston Texans logo
    Houston Texans

    Texans LT Laremy Tunsil vows to fix his penalty problem

    Mark Lane
    via Texans Wire

    WATCH: Texans CB Lonnie Johnson takes on WR Keke Coutee in footwork drills

    Houston Texans logo
    Houston Texans

    WATCH: Texans CB Lonnie Johnson takes on WR Keke Coutee in footwork drills

    Mark Lane
    via Texans Wire

    Texans QB Deshaun Watson says leadership is ‘in my DNA’

    Houston Texans logo
    Houston Texans

    Texans QB Deshaun Watson says leadership is ‘in my DNA’

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo