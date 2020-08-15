Deshaun Watson Rumors: Texans Hope to Sign QB to New Contract Before Season

Colin E. Braley/Associated Press

The Houston Texans are looking to lock in quarterback Deshaun Watson to a long-term deal and have given themselves less than a month to do so.

According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans are hoping to sign both Watson and linebacker Zach Cunningham to extensions before their Week 1 contest on September 10.

