1 Thing We've Learned About Every NFL Team During Training Camp

Patrick Mahomes is good at throwing a football, Michael Thomas is good at catching one and Bill Belichick is probably going to grumble at the interview podium. Certain things are simply a given heading into the NFL season.

However, there are far more unknowns than certainties, and while training camps don't always supply definitive answers to the biggest questions, they can at least give some insight. With no preseason in 2020, it's more important than ever to glean as much information as possible from each team's training camp.

With full-on practices underway around the league, there's plenty of valuable information out there if you know where to look. Well, here you'll find one key training-camp takeaway for each NFL team—based on local and national reports—and what it could mean for the 2020 season.