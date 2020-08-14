49ers Rumors: WRs Tavon Austin, J.J. Nelson Expected to Sign Contracts

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 14, 2020

Seattle Seahawks punter Michael Dickson (4) gives chase as Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Tavon Austin (10) returns a punt for a long gain during an NFC wild-card NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019.(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Currently thin at wide receiver, the San Francisco 49ers are reportedly going to add reinforcements as they continue to make their way through training camp.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, San Francisco is planning to sign Tavon Austin and J.J. Nelson, pending results of a physical for both players. 

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

