49ers Rumors: WRs Tavon Austin, J.J. Nelson Expected to Sign Contracts

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Currently thin at wide receiver, the San Francisco 49ers are reportedly going to add reinforcements as they continue to make their way through training camp.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, San Francisco is planning to sign Tavon Austin and J.J. Nelson, pending results of a physical for both players.

